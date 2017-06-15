MEMES: SA economy trending

Cape Town - Fin24 reported previously that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had said President Jacob Zuma called an urgent meeting with Cabinet ministers in the economic cluster where urgent interventions in the economy were discussed.

South Africans took to Twitter to express their views after the minister addressed the media.

Take a look at these memes:

From junk status to recession. What's next? Please don't spin us sweet talk about the #SAEconomy ?? — Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) June 15, 2017

we are seriously defeated as a country and i don't see us making it to 2019 under current leadership we are just too drained #SAeconomy pic.twitter.com/oftecFuuSi — ??joe (@kingingJoe) June 15, 2017

Dear Sfiso Buthelezi & Melusi #Gigaba "When U are offered a job which is beyond your capacity & capability, U decline the offer" #SAeconomy pic.twitter.com/gdFBFRucXS — Miss Adams (@LittleMsMercy) June 15, 2017

Don't let your career #Covfefe you, Meltwater graduate programme is here to help improve #SAeconomy #OwnYourCareer — Unemployed Graduate (@LungisaMahloko1) June 15, 2017

How are we suppose to hold corrupt officials to book when voters can't even hold them accountable themselves. #SAeconomy — Peter Parker (@RowenB_) June 15, 2017

#SAeconomy Gigaba is emotional he shouldnt allow these ppl to walk over him — Mashosho (@akanigates) June 15, 2017

We will continue to focus on creating an enabling environment which encourages growth and jobs - @alanwinde #SAeconomy pic.twitter.com/zJopWA7qRj — Wesgro (@Wesgro) June 15, 2017