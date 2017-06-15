NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
MEMES: SA economy trending

33 minutes ago

Cape Town - Fin24 reported previously that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had said President Jacob Zuma called an urgent meeting with Cabinet ministers in the economic cluster where urgent interventions in the economy were discussed.

South Africans took to Twitter to express their views after the minister addressed the media.

ALSO READ: Gigaba worries about shock market reaction on mines charter

ALSO READ: Economic transformation gets go ahead - FULL SPEECH

Take a look at these memes:

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

