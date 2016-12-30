NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Christmas wish

    Could we end hunger in our own cities? That’s all I want for Christmas,says Mandi.

  • 2016 top books

    Ian Mann takes us through some of 2016's best business reads.

  • Year of uncertainty

    Malcom Sharara looks at some of the events that made headlines in 2016, the year of #hashtags.

#FNBHeist: My loss with FNB is irreplaceable

39 minutes ago


I can't explain the sadness that one feels when stripped of small sentimental items, writes one of the victims whose deposit box was among those stolen from FNB during a branch in Randburg during a break in. The matter is still under investigation.

I can't explain the sadness that one feels when stripped of small sentimental items, writes a person whose deposit box was among those stolen from FNB during a robbery.   

During the month of December alone our family experienced two armed robberies on our plot and two break ins at work, the last of which resulted in a particularly large loss. This in addition to the constant threat of armed robberies and suspicious individuals at work.

When I received the call from FNB last Wednesday, I just began to sob. The lady wanted my email address and I couldn't give it to her through the tears.  

How much must a person endure and is this the future in RSA. I try to believe we aren't just working to support the unemployed and criminal syndicates, in this once beautiful country.

My loss with FNB is irreplaceable:  A 40-year-old coin collection. Personal jewellery given by loved ones (now passed) that I didn't even wear for fear of being robbed. Kruger coins given to my son every year by his godfather, and a little nest egg or two for emergencies. How do you claim for such things?

I can't explain the sadness that one feels when stripped of small sentimental items.  

Criminals are winning the battle over the hardworking middle class. Very sad but true.

FNB issued the following statement regarding the incident:
 
FNB can confirm that a robbery of safety deposit boxes occurred at its Randburg Branch (Corner of Republic and Main Road)  on Sunday evening, 18th December 2016.
 
We deeply regret the impact that this has had on our customers affected by the robbery.
 
FNB could only notify customers once the police had completed their preliminary investigation as well as ascertain which customers were affected. As soon as the bank was able to start communicating to customers it began the process of notifying each customer individually.
 
We are working closely with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Organised Crime Unit with regard to the matter. In light of the police investigation currently underway, the Bank is unable to provide further commentary regarding the details of the actual robbery.

Disclaimer: All letters and comments published in Fin24 have been independently written by members of the Fin24 community. The views are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent those of Fin24.

