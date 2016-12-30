FNBHeist: My loss with FNB is irreplaceable

I can't explain the sadness that one feels when stripped of small sentimental items, writes one of the victims whose deposit box was among those stolen from FNB during a branch in Randburg during a break in. The matter is still under investigation.

Also read:

#FNBHeist: My father's most prized possessions stolen

250 FNB heist deposit boxes recovered

Victims raise questions after heist at FNB

#FNBHeist: Tears flow over missing millions

FNB issued the following statement regarding the incident:



FNB can confirm that a robbery of safety deposit boxes occurred at its Randburg Branch (Corner of Republic and Main Road) on Sunday evening, 18th December 2016.



We deeply regret the impact that this has had on our customers affected by the robbery.



FNB could only notify customers once the police had completed their preliminary investigation as well as ascertain which customers were affected. As soon as the bank was able to start communicating to customers it began the process of notifying each customer individually.



We are working closely with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Organised Crime Unit with regard to the matter. In light of the police investigation currently underway, the Bank is unable to provide further commentary regarding the details of the actual robbery.

Disclaimer: All letters and comments published in Fin24 have been independently written by members of the Fin24 community. The views are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent those of Fin24.