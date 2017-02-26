NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
BEWARE: Woman scammed of R35 000 by online fling

51 minutes ago


Cape Town - A Fin24 user is deep in debt after a duo managed to swindle R35 000 from her. She wants to warn other women of potentially falling victim to this online scam.

"A guy befriended me online. He ended up proposing love and marriage."

She explained that the guy false pretended that he wanted to guy her gifts and asked for her clothing and shoes sizes.

"After a day or two he notified me that he is sending those things with a courier company."

However, a week later, she got a call from a lady. "She said she was working at the courier company and demanded money because my stuff were held up at the airport owing to fees for the package to be released."

But that was not the end. "A day later she sent me an email demanding more money saying there was a huge amount of money in the parcel." The user she had to cough up more money as she was now being accused of being involved in money laundering.

"To cut a long story short I was scammed for R35 000 by these two people. When I confronted them, both stopped the communication with me."

She said although she is now in debt, it was a lesson that she want other women to learn from.

