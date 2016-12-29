Beware of international estate duties when investing offshore

Cape Town - More than ever, South Africans are looking into investing offshore - with protection from the weakening rand and the need for some buffering against an increasingly unstable economic climate being among the major drawcards.

Investing overseas also offers access to investment options and structures that are not available on the domestic market.

However, investing offshore is not without risks and the local investor should avail himself of all the facts before making a decision, cautions Coreen van der Merwe, managing director of Sovereign Trust (SA).

For example, South African investors with offshore assets could find themselves liable for unexpected estate duties in the event that their portfolios are not correctly structured.

"When considering an offshore portfolio, it’s crucial to work with a trusted, reputable financial adviser. A good adviser will draw up – and discuss – a long-term investment strategy, explain the pros and cons of the suggested investment structures and how the investment will be made, and also thoroughly investigate the institution that will receive the investment, before making recommendations," says Van der Merwe.

International estate taxes

The US and the UK both tax "situs" (Latin for position or site) assets on the death of an investor, even if the owner of these assets is not a citizen of that country. This tax can be as much as 40% of the market value of situs shares in those countries.

The US levies estate taxes on non-citizens, which can be up to 40% of the combined value of the "situs" assets in the country if the value of the assets exceeds $60 000. The situation in the UK is similar. Taxation, on the death of a non-citizen, is 40% of the value of the "situs" assets when their combined value exceeds £325 000 (which is known as the "zero band" rate).

According to South African law, estate tax on all assets is currently 20%, regardless of whether these assets are held in South Africa or in another country, and the gross value of the estate is taken into account when doing the calculations.

SA laws allow for a reduction of R3.5m from estate duty and a further R3.5m may be transferred from the deceased estate into the surviving spouse’s asset portfolio, which in effect means a tax reduction of R7m - provided that the entire estate is bequeathed to the surviving spouse.

The UK has a similar ruling, subject to certain requirements and limitations, but the US does not grant any exemption if the surviving spouse is not a US citizen.

The US, UK and South Africa have signed double taxation agreements that prevent taxation of the same assets (although in such cases, the estate tax is charged at the higher rate) by both countries - that is the country where the asset is based and the country where the owner is tax resident.

To soften the tax blow to an extent, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) does allow a credit for the payment of taxes levied by the US and UK. The value of this credit is determined by the prevailing estate duty tax rate in South Africa which is currently 20%.

Possible solution

To avoid incurring unexpected and unnecessary taxes arising on death, South African investors who are looking offshore should always consult an accredited estate planner and an international tax law expert before making decisions.

These expert financial consultants can help an investor to grow his assets optimally so that his heirs can benefit from proper financial and tax planning in the future.

"Right now, Sovereign Trust (SA) would advise South Africans to consider investing in a Guernsey-based pension plan as Guernsey does not tax most Guernsey based pension plans. In this instance, the investment is made in the name of the trustee of the pension plan rather than that of the investor and, usually, this trustee will then appoint a financial advisor chosen by the investor, to liaise and advise on its behalf," says Van der Merwe.

"There are a number of Guernsey-based trust companies that can implement international pension plans. But again, when an offshore investor is choosing a trust company, it is important to make sure that the company is licenced, has a good reputation in the industry and, preferably, has local representation to facilitate good communication. Having a local office usually means that the Guernsey based trustees know and understand South African tax laws."

She adds that, if a Guernsey based pension plan is well-structured, it is possible to avoid complicated loan agreements, donations tax and unnecessary estate duty that would usually apply when investing through "traditional" foreign trusts.

Disclaimer: Fin24 cannot be held liable for any investment decisions made based on the advice given by independent financial service providers. Under the ECT Act and to the fullest extent possible under the applicable law, Fin24 disclaims all responsibility or liability for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use of this site in any manner.