NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Eskom’s revolving door

    New blood is desperately needed at Eskom if SA is to properly plot its energy future, writes Yolandi Groenewald.

  • SA needs U-turn, fast

    It is time to save SA from crossing the proverbial line of no return, quick, says Solly Moeng.

  • Making checklists work

    The real value of checklists is in conditions of true complexity, says Ian Mann.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

New exchange to target township economy

Jun 18 2017 06:08
Lesetja Malope
-


Related Articles

4 Africa Exchange eyes five listings this year

New stock exchange gets the green light

FSB probes unusual forex trades on Gordhan recall

A2X gets green light for new SA stock exchange

4AX seeks to reach untapped market

 

Johannesburg - Investors may get the opportunity to invest in a third South African stock exchange following the launch of ZAR X, the country’s second after the JSE, earlier this year.

The third exchange – Safe-X – will primarily target township entrepreneurs and assist them to grow their respective businesses, according to its CEO, Francois Venter.

Speaking to City Press, Venter said the company first applied for the stock exchange in 2012, shortly before the Financial Markets Act came into effect, and has had to reapply in accordance with the amendments of the new act.

“We have had to rewrite the entire application, which took us over a year. We are in the process of applying for a stock exchange licence and are working closely with government on certain strategic, economic and development initiatives,” Venter said, adding that what made their application different was that it was structured more as a public-private partnership and would target the lower end of the earning population.

Venter, who has been in the stock exchange space since 2004, said the kind of partnership embarked on would be a joint venture on training and developing, and government would not be owning any stake of the firm.

The exchange, Venter said, was based on a model adopted from the US blended with a European model and would have up to 10 trading boards within three years.

“Like, for example, you don’t need R30 million, you don’t need a profit of R10 million. We are aiming at that lower sector of the market,” he said.

The company will also establish a separate academy to develop and train township entrepreneurs on trading on such a platform. “We have to get the economy going on the lower end,” he said.

Venter said listings would be targeted as low as those turning over a between R1 million to R2 million per year and its listing requirements would not be too strict.

“The JSE has had two Pan-African listings in 12 years on the Africa board. We have a different model. We are working in partnership with Africa, we not taking over Africa,” he said, adding that Safe-X’s listing requirements would have a huge Pan-African focus, but would not be poaching from competitors.

“We are not going to poach their listings. They keep their listings. We are going to have their secondary listing on our side and ours on their side,” Venter said.

According to Venter, the company would be opting for a lean and effective staff complement on an operational level, instead of a long salary bill.

Venter said the company would be piloting its township-based model next year in Gauteng before spreading to the rest of the country.

The company has also roped in former JSE stakeholder relations manager Pearl Moatshe, who has 19 years experience in the field.

Moatshe said the company had not yet had discussions with other stock exchanges on the continent on cooperation.

The Financial Services Board (FSB) declined to disclose which other applications for stock exchanges had been received, saying: “The FSB normally issues a media release once a particular application for an exchange licence has been approved.

“If and when we receive an application, we will release a statement to inform the public in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act, 2012,” said Solly Keetse, the FSB’s head of department for the directorate of market abuse.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

zar x  |  stock exchange  |  township

NEXT ON FIN24X

Drop in complaints against auction industry

2017-06-13 18:53

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC wants urgent meeting with Zwane about Mining Charter Junk status for dummies: Why the real junk is yet to come Profit Trading founder arrested Zwane drops a Mining Charter Gigaba goes into overdrive
'Exorbitant pricing' of Quantum at centre of taxi strike TIMELINE: Who is Ben Ngubane? Of masks, plasters and open wounds ANALYSIS: Eskom’s revolving door, endless scandals cloud SA’s energy future Zuma's grip loosened by Eskom chaos

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...