Strangled by your medical scheme contribution?

Cape Town - Having medical cover does give
you peace of mind, but what if the increasing monthly contributions are keeping
you awake at night?
Many schemes had double-digit contribution
increases for 2017. At the same time, most people certainly didn’t get
double-digit salary increases. And it’s even worse for people on fixed incomes,
such as pensioners.
Between school fees, bond repayments,
soaring food and petrol prices, not to speak of electricity costs, it comes as
no surprise that many households in South Africa are under severe and
increasing financial pressure. Many of these same households are also in severe
debt – much (but certainly not all) of it spent on day-to-day living.
People are always told to save for a rainy
day, to cut their expenses, to put away money for retirement and to save for
their children’s education. If your income is dwindling under the onslaught of
the costs of living, these are extremely difficult things to do.
Sometimes painful choices have to be made,
such as reducing your medical scheme contribution costs in one of several ways.
Many people will advise against this, but sometimes it’s a matter of having to
choose between the medical cover and food on the table.
Before you do any of the things listed
below, do take a careful look at your expenses to see whether there are perhaps
other things which can be sacrificed first, such as DStv subscriptions, or
a second vehicle, or perhaps even
private schooling for the kids (some areas have perfectly good public schools).
You could also consider moving to a smaller home.
In short, your options are as follows:
- you can buy down to a cheaper
option (possibly a hospital plan) within your scheme
- reduce your number of
dependants
- change to a cheaper scheme or
insurance plan
- opt out completely and use
state healthcare facilities
- put the contribution aside and
fund your own medical expenses
All of these will save you money, but they
all come with their own risks. Here’s more about each of these possibilities.
Buy
down to a cheaper option on your scheme
Most schemes have several options from
which to choose. The more benefits you have, the more expensive your
contribution will be. The bigger the scheme, generally the wider the options.
On smaller restricted schemes you may not have a choice at all, or possibly
just two. Also remember that many schemes allow you an opportunity only once a
year to change options once you are a member, although one can join at any
time.
You could move down to a cheaper option,
giving limited out-of-hospital cover, with a smaller medical savings plan, or
no savings plan at all – just a few out-of-hospital benefits. Some schemes will
lower your contribution if you undertake to use only network providers.
“Limited medical cover, such as a hospital
plan, is infinitely preferable to having no cover at all”, says Damian McHugh,
marketing manager of Momentum Health. “But you really do need to investigate
what you and your family’s medical needs
are, and what you are covered for, otherwise you might end up spending more on
out-of-pocket expenses than you did on your scheme contribution.”
He also mentions that schemes possibly need
to take a look at new ways of doing things, as there have been few structural
changes in the last 20 years in the offerings schemes have for their clients.
Hospital plans have to cover you for medication
for certain chronic conditions, but generally have very few other
out-of-hospital benefits. (You can, however, claim for the GP visit to have
your chronic prescriptions renewed).
It is essential that you take a very close
look at the benefits of the option you have chosen. Remember if it says that it
pays 100% of hospital costs at medical
fund rate you could still be landed with a huge bill if you use
out-of-network hospitals or a private doctor of your choice who does not charge
medical fund rates. A hundred percent of medical fund rate does not mean 100%
hospital cover.
When making this choice, you need to take
the time to consider your own and your family’s likely medical needs. Try and
find an option that has good cover for the benefits you need, such as
spectacles, or basic dentistry, or physiotherapy.
Also check things such as benefits for
cancer treatment, psychiatric hospitalisation, or drug rehabilitation.
Schemes have, in the last few years, been
forced to drastically reduce benefits – if you are paying a very high
contribution, and most of the out-of-hospital expenses come out of your medical
savings plan, do your sums. You might be paying for a lot more than you are
actually able to claim. Just double check on things such as out-of-hospital MRI
and CAT scans, which could be added benefits on the more expensive options.
Reduce
your number of dependants on the scheme
This will instantly reduce your
contribution amount, but it will also leave some family members without cover.
Statistics show that the number of dependants principal members register on
their schemes has been dropping over the last 15 years. It is thought that this
is the result of high membership costs.
Adult dependants often pay the same
contribution as the principal member, and children generally much less than
that. Some schemes charge for the first three children only, and thereafter
they are free. If you have six children, that is a bargain indeed.
“Children over the age of 18 or 21,
depending on your scheme, pay a full adult rate”, says McHugh. He recommends
checking whether it might not be cheaper to register young and healthy adults
as principal members of a cheaper hospital plan, than as an adult dependant on
your scheme.
It’s a painful choice to have to make, but
if you have dependants who have medical issues, and others who appear to be
completely healthy, the obvious choice would be to register only those who are
likely to have high medical costs. There’s no knowing what the future may hold,
though, so it is a chance that you are taking. If the healthy ones develop
medical issues, you could always re-register them, but they may be subjected to
waiting periods.
Change
to another scheme/type of insurance
It is probably a good idea to get
professional advice before you do this. A scheme’s benefits might look good on
paper, and their contributions might be lower, but, as they say, the devil is
in the detail. There might be all sorts of things for which you won’t be covered,
and for which you are covered now.
Some low-cost options might require you to
use state hospitals for certain procedures/treatments. Often new members are
unaware of this and it certainly is not made overtly clear in benefit
schedules.
Remember that benefit schedules are put
together in such a way that they look appealing, and gloss over the
deficiencies in the cover.
What about medical insurance and hospital
cash plans?
These are insurance products and are not
covered by the Medical Schemes Act. Medical insurance products are certainly
cheaper than scheme membership contributions, and provide some benefits (such
as a few GP visits, and basic dentistry). But, according to new changes in the
law, new healthcare insurance policies (with a few exemptions) will not be sold
after 1 April 2017.
These insurance products do not pay any
private hospital bills at all. Hospital
cash plans will also be limited to payouts of R3 000 per day - this will
certainly not cover costs in a private hospital.
“This cover is certainly better than no
cover at all”, says McHugh. “But ideally it should be seen as something you
have in addition to scheme membership, rather than stand-alone medical cove -
unless you are happy to make use of the state’s medical services.”
Benefit schedules are tricky things to
understand, and it is difficult to make straight comparisons between schemes
and between insurance options.
It is quite possible that you might find a
cheaper option for medical cover elsewhere that is better suited to your needs.
By all means shop around, but do check with someone in the know as well. You
might be jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.
End
your medical scheme membership
If you are in financial dire straits, you
might have no choice in this regard. Almost 80% of people in SA have no medical
cover and rely on state services for health care. The vast majority of these
people are not able to pay for private medical care out of their own pockets.
You may be lucky and have good state
hospitals in your area. But then again, you might not. Horror stories abound of
poor facilities, long waiting times, and inadequate nursing care in some state
hospitals. But then, there are also positive reports.
If you are in any position to do so, it
might be an idea to rather buy down to the cheapest hospital plan you can find,
rather than cancelling your membership entirely. Apart from getting some
medical cover, you will also not be penalised by means of late-joiner penalties
for your years of non-membership if you ever want to rejoin a medical scheme.
Put
your current contribution aside for medical expenses
This requires discipline, which we don’t
all have. It’s the first thing that is likely to unpaid at a time of financial
crisis. Also, while the funds you don’t use, will certainly be yours (with
interest) at the end of the day, you could also have a big medical crisis in
month two of doing this, which could leave you seriously out of pocket.
This option should only really be
considered if you have a large financial buffer to see you through in case
disaster should strike.
