NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

  • The enemy within

    Meek cows who defend corrupt leaders aid and abet state capture, says Solly Moeng.

  • Judgment ignored

    Who can enforce a judge’s decisions when those responsible fail to so, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Asian traders cautious after hefty sell-off as Trump woes linger

37 minutes ago


Related Articles

Markets sink as chaos takes hold in Brazil

Impact of credit ratings downgrades around the world

Naspers said to consider sale of Africa Pay-TV business

Stock markets slide on Trump fears

JSE firmer as weaker rand buoys rand hedges

Is the SA stock market heading for a correction?

 

Hong Kong - Asian traders headed into the weekend on a nervous note on Friday as a pick-up in US stocks and positive data were offset by worries about a crisis engulfing Donald Trump's presidency that could throw his economic agenda into doubt.

Markets in the region were rocked on Thursday by claims by recently fired FBI boss James Comey that the president pressed him to drop a probe into ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn's links to Moscow.

That came a day after it was reported Trump had divulged classified information to Russia's foreign minister, fanning further allegations about his own ties to the country's leaders.

The reports compounded a crisis at the White House that has led for calls for the tycoon to be impeached; fanning fears that his plans for tax cuts and ramped up infrastructure spending could be knocked off course.

Trump on Thursday slapped down the accusations against him and said he was the victim of the "greatest witch hunt" in American political history.

US dealers - who on Wednesday saw Wall Street suffer its heaviest losses since Trump's November election - were cheered by better-than-forecast jobs claims figures and manufacturing data, helping the three main indexes to post small gains.

But Asian investors remained circumspect, with Tokyo ending the morning session 0.2% lower, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul each flat and Sydney losing 0.5%. Singapore was also flat.

Ric Spooner, a market strategist at CMC Markets, said: "While investors will be relieved that yesterday's selling looks unlikely to be repeated today, it's too early to assume yesterday was a one-day wonder.

"Markets have clearly decided that the US political situation has the potential to knock stock valuations off their relatively high perch."

The dollar also managed to claw back some losses, having tumbled to seven-month euro lows but while analysts said Trump's troubles were unlikely to throw the Federal Reserve off its course of raising interest rates next month the unit would continue to face headwinds.

"The US remains completely engulfed in the Trump Comey storyline, and the (dollar) will continue to be unalluring until further clarity is forthcoming on the special investigation," Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA, said in a note.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  markets  |  asian markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Tokyo stocks slip by break, Takata surges on US deal

21 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma risks showdown with own party in power play Rand reels from Trump turmoil Eskom claims it didn't pay Gupta-linked Trillian a cent Molefe: Resigned, retired, retrenched, retained … which is it? GM wheels out of SA after 90 years
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Antivirus firm warns of cyber attacks on home appliances

55 minutes ago

Avast, the company behind the leading antivirus software, warned Thursday against attacks on home appliances connected to the internet, calling hackers targeting home routers a major threat to consumers.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...