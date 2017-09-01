NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange breaches all-time high

Sep 01 2017 12:50
Malcom Sharara, Fin24


Related Articles

Zim investors use Old Mutual to repatriate funds outside country

Zim creates fund for foreign portfolio investors

Zim unit owes AB InBev more than $40m amid foreign currency crisis

BAT Zim unit stuck with $7m in foreign shareholder dividends

LATEST: Zim govt overrun budget by nearly $1bn

Zim inflation makes surprise U-turn

 

Harare - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) breached its all-time high on Thursday as stocks continued to rally unabated.

At the close of trade, the ZSE's main Industrials index had added 1.3% to reach 235.03 points, beating its all-time high of 233.18 points reached on the August 1 2013.

Year-to-date, the ZSE has gained 62.62% and is currently Africa's top riser.

The upward trend was supported by big cap stocks, including the country's biggest beverages company Delta, which gained 1.08 US cents to close at 141.07c. Delta is yet to reach its all-time high.

The country's biggest telecoms company Econet was also positive, up 0.65c to 48.85c. Econet has a year-to-date gain of 62.8%.

Old Mutual [JSE:OML] continued to trade in record territory, adding 2.24c to 411.25c. More than 1.5 million Old Mutual shares have been moved from the Zimbabwean register as investors use it to repatriate money out of Zimbabwe.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

zse  |  zimbabwe  |  markets  |  equities

NEXT ON FIN24X

Pound erases decline after manufacturing data beats expectations

2017-09-01 11:36

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gordhan: 'They will probably charge us' Bitcoin exchange sees complaints soar as users demand money Ramaphosa eyes 'explosive' growth for SA Kubayi: Eskom must sign IPP agreements by end of October iBurst to shut down at midnight
#GuptaLeaks: Questions surround Guptas’ minimal tax returns Manyi's risky ANN7 move South Africans work harder for cheaper meat - study Pupil overwhelmed by public support after Vodacom data glitch The poor spend most of their income on food

Company Snapshot

We're Talking About...

Savings Month

It's never too late to start saving. Visit our special issue and add your voice.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...