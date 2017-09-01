Zimbabwe Stock Exchange breaches all-time high

Harare - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) breached its all-time high on Thursday as stocks continued to rally unabated.



At the close of trade, the ZSE's main Industrials index had added 1.3% to reach 235.03 points, beating its all-time high of 233.18 points reached on the August 1 2013.



Year-to-date, the ZSE has gained 62.62% and is currently Africa's top riser.



The upward trend was supported by big cap stocks, including the country's biggest beverages company Delta, which gained 1.08 US cents to close at 141.07c. Delta is yet to reach its all-time high.



The country's biggest telecoms company Econet was also positive, up 0.65c to 48.85c. Econet has a year-to-date gain of 62.8%.



Old Mutual [JSE:OML] continued to trade in record territory, adding 2.24c to 411.25c. More than 1.5 million Old Mutual shares have been moved from the Zimbabwean register as investors use it to repatriate money out of Zimbabwe.

