Surprise life in credit demand triggers retail run on JSE

Johannesburg - Retail shares were among the top performers on the JSE on Tuesday
as a surprising increase in the demand for credit in April is seen as an
indication of improved conditions in the beleaguered sector.
Mr Price’s [JSE:MRP]
share price gained more than 6% in morning trade, despite the news that the
group announced the first drop in annual earnings in 16 years.
The rest of the market was
however subdued, although most of the indices were moderately higher. The
All-share index gained 0.36% to 54 127 points, while the Top 40 index
was also 0.36% stronger at 47 764 points.
Mr Price posted a 12% drop
in full-year earnings, the first in annual profit since 2001, as consumers
struggle in a sluggish economy.
The share price at mid-morning was however 6.03%
higher at R155 after the group said it is seeing encouraging signs of an
improved consumer environment in the current financial year. Any
improvement will however only be gradual.
The mood was also
supported by the announcement by the South African Reserve Bank that private
sector credit demand growth rose to 5.9% in April from a revised 4.98% in
March.
Mr Price stocks have been in the doldrums the past year, and before Tuesday’s strong move were more
than 20% lower for the past year. The share price dropped 4.7% over the past
month and 6.29% over the past 90 days.
The no-frills retailer, which also
sells homeware and furniture, is facing increased competition from
international chains Zara, H&M and Cotton On and has lost market share as
local competitors, such as the ailing Edcon group, mark down stock.
Woolworths [JSE:WHL], which
lost almost 5% over the previous seven days, at mid-morning was 2.48% stronger
at R68.15. The share is more than 20% lower over the past year.
Truworths [JSE:TRU] was
1.68% higher at R76.26 and the Foschini group [JSE:TFG] gained 1.3% to R138.76. Before Tuesday’s trade Truworths was more than 20% lower for the year, while
the TFG group lost more than 16% over the past 90 days.
Food
retailers did not join the retail run and Pick n Pay [JSE:PIK] lost 0.56% to
R59.93. Shoprite [JSE:SHP] traded 0.47% lower at R210.75, but the share price is
only R1.00 below a 52-week high after it gained almost 20% over the past three
months.
The rest of the market
received limited support from the weaker rand, which dropped to R13.07 to the
dollar in response to news that President Jacob Zuma seems to be in a stronger
position than a week ago, after surviving another motion of no confidence at
the weekend’s meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee.
The Industrial index, which
includes most of the big dual-listed companies which earn a major part of their
income in other currencies, was 0.32% stronger at mid-morning. The Financial index gained 0.14% and the Resources index lifted 0.50%.
Among the top shares
Naspers [JSE:NPN] was only 0.17% higher at R2 803.60, just below the
all-time high of R2 804.50. Steinhoff [JSE:SHF] lost 0.55% to R72.50, but
Bidvest [JSE:BVT] was 1.08% higher at R170.57.
In the resources sector
BHP [JSE:BIL] traded 0.92% stronger at R202.865 and Anglo American
[JSE:AGL] gained 0.43% to R170.06.
The two big losers in the
resources sector, Sibanye [JSE:SGL] and Lonmin [JSE:LON], continued on their downward spiral. Sibanye, which lost more than 36% of its value over the
previous seven days, was 1.90% softer at only R16.50.
Shareholders are
unhappy about the company’s planned rights issue which will offer new shares at
a 60% discount to raise capital for the purchase of the Stillwater platinum
mine in the United States.
Troubled platinum
producer Lonmin was one of the biggest losers on Tuesday morning, trading 4.44%
lower at R14.00. The group, which announced disappointing production
results last month, already lost half of its value over the previous 90
days.