Stronger rand caps gains on JSE

Cape Town – The rand gained 0.60% against a weak dollar and traded at R12.83 against the greenback at the close of the trading session on Thursday.

The All-share index climbed 0.74% to 55 808 points, and the blue-chip Top 40 gained 0.86% to 49 353 points.

All sectors remained in the green, with the gold mining sector - capped by the firmer rand - edging 0.24% higher.

The price of gold gained 0.99% to finish at $1 347/Oz.

The industrial index meanwhile climbed 0.98%, resources gained 0.57% and financials moved 0.43% higher.

Mining and Manufacturing statistics for July were released on Thursday. Growth in annual mining production slowed to an annualized 0.9% in July, from 1.3% in June, as production declined in iron ore, platinum group metals, other metallic minerals, coal and building materials.

Manufacturing production for July contracted by an annualized 1.4%, with the drop due to weak output in the ’petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products’ category. This outweighed the impact of a stronger contribution from the ‘basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products and machinery’ category.

While recent GDP figures indicate that South Africa has emerged from recession, the outlook on mining and manufacturing growth paints a less positive picture.

Sanlam [JSE:SLM] fell 1.2% to R67.71 after the company reported a 18% drop in half-year profit. Normalised HEPS saw a 5% rise to R4.481bn, deferred tax assets of R1.275bn - in respect of certain assessed losses in the policyholder funds, after the introduction of a separate Risk Policy Fund for South African insurance companies during 2016 - saw headline earnings fall 18% to R4.565bn from R5.597bn.

Meanwhile US stock index futures were positive at the close of the JSE, following gains in the previous session, which came as a result of President Trump agreeing with Democrats to keep the government operating and raise the US debt ceiling. The proposed extension is tied to a Hurricane Harvey relief package.

Impressively, yesterday the Dow saw its fifth positive session in six, the S&P its seventh positive session in eight and the Nasdaqits eighth positive session in nine.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories