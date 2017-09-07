NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Stronger rand caps gains on JSE

14 minutes ago
Martin Harris, EasyEquities


Cape Town – The rand gained 0.60% against a weak dollar and traded at R12.83 against the greenback at the close of the trading session on Thursday. 

The All-share index climbed 0.74% to 55 808 points, and the blue-chip Top 40 gained 0.86% to 49 353 points. 

All sectors remained in the green, with the gold mining sector  - capped by the firmer rand - edging 0.24% higher.

The price of gold gained 0.99% to finish at $1 347/Oz. 

The industrial index meanwhile climbed 0.98%, resources gained 0.57% and financials moved 0.43% higher. 

Mining and Manufacturing statistics for July were released on Thursday.  Growth in annual mining production slowed to an annualized 0.9% in July, from 1.3% in June, as production declined in iron ore, platinum group metals, other metallic minerals, coal and building materials.  

Manufacturing production for July contracted by an annualized 1.4%, with the drop due to weak output in the ’petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products’ category.  This outweighed the impact of a stronger contribution from the ‘basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products and machinery’ category.  

While recent GDP figures indicate that South Africa has emerged from recession, the outlook on mining and manufacturing growth paints a less positive picture.  

Sanlam [JSE:SLM] fell 1.2% to R67.71 after the company reported a 18% drop in half-year profit.  Normalised HEPS saw a 5% rise to R4.481bn, deferred tax assets of R1.275bn - in respect of certain assessed losses in the policyholder funds, after the introduction of a separate Risk Policy Fund for South African insurance companies during 2016 - saw headline earnings fall 18% to R4.565bn from R5.597bn.  

Meanwhile US stock index futures were positive at the close of the JSE, following gains in the previous session, which came as a result of President Trump agreeing with Democrats to keep the government operating and raise the US debt ceiling. The proposed extension is tied to a Hurricane Harvey relief package.  

Impressively, yesterday the Dow saw its fifth positive session in six, the S&P its seventh positive session in eight and the Nasdaqits eighth positive session in nine. 

