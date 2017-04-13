Rand firms, gold rallies on Trump comments

Cape Town – The
rand firmed slightly on Thursday closing at R13.42 to the US dollar, while the
market remained muted ahead of the Easter holiday. Comments from US President
Donald Trump managed to sink the US dollar index lower, while gold rallied to
its highest level of the year.
The financial
sector continued its recovery, with the overall Financial Index trading 0.60%
firmer led by the banks, with the Banking Index pushing 1.31% higher. Banking stocks have taken advantage of stable
bond rates, with yield on the benchmark R186 firming to 8.807% from 8.86% on
Wednesday.
The blue-chip
Top 40 closed -0.22% lower followed by the broader All Share Index -0.08% down.
The Industrial Index softened -0.24% as the stronger rand affected the
dual-listed rand hedges, while the Resources Index traded -0.46% lower.
Mining production on the up
Local market
mining production numbers for February were stronger than expected, with output
rising by a seasonally adjusted 2.9% month-on-month and a 4.6% annual rate,
after growing by 1.4% year-on-year in January. Improved global growth
expectations have seen firmer commodity prices which has supported the higher
production and export figures, however the operations in the local mining
environment remains challenging.
The chief
contributors to the increase in mining production came from platinum group
metals (PGM) which jumped 47.2%, and iron ore, where output bounced 20.9% off a
low base. The positive contributions
offset declines in coal by -9.4%, gold by -16.8%, copper by -6.5% and nickel by
-14.9%.
Iron ore producers remain under
pressure, with iron prices plunging more than 6% on Wednesday to their lowest
level since November, as Chinese inventories have climbed by more than a third
from H1 of last year to 134m metric tonnes.
International
markets
US
markets all opened weaker, following Trump’s interview with the Wall St.
Journal on Wednesday causing a disruption in the markets. Trump talked down his
previous stance of China as a currency manipulator and labelled the dollar as
“getting too strong”. The markets
reacted swiftly on this news, with the US dollar index falling and gold pushing
higher through resistance reaching $1288/Oz on Thursday.
Crude
oil traded -0.18% lower at $55.74/bbl on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued
rise in US production. US production
estimates in a weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report suggested
domestic output continued to climb, potentially undermining the Opec-led supply
cut.
Opec is
set to meet again on May 25 to debate whether to extend the current supply cut
beyond June. The problem they face is as they cut supply, US and other regional
competitors increase capacity to take advantage of the higher prices.
*This report is from the Trading Desk at EasyEquities, Fin24's latest content partner on equities and market moves.Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: