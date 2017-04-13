NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Rand firms, gold rallies on Trump comments

54 minutes ago
Martin Harrisis, Trading desk at EasyEquities
iStock_global markets


Related Articles

US stocks fall on Trump talk as dollar steadies

JSE shares take cue from stronger rand

Trump talk weighs on stocks as dollar extends drop

Asian markets mixed as dollar retreats on Trump comments

Oil inventories rose in first quarter despite OPEC cut

Rand shocks markets, regains third of losses since Gordhan recall

 

Cape Town – The rand firmed slightly on Thursday closing at R13.42 to the US dollar, while the market remained muted ahead of the Easter holiday. Comments from US President Donald Trump managed to sink the US dollar index lower, while gold rallied to its highest level of the year.

The financial sector continued its recovery, with the overall Financial Index trading 0.60% firmer led by the banks, with the Banking Index pushing 1.31% higher.  Banking stocks have taken advantage of stable bond rates, with yield on the benchmark R186 firming to 8.807% from 8.86% on Wednesday.

The blue-chip Top 40 closed -0.22% lower followed by the broader All Share Index -0.08% down. The Industrial Index softened -0.24% as the stronger rand affected the dual-listed rand hedges, while the Resources Index traded -0.46% lower. 

Mining production on the up

Local market mining production numbers for February were stronger than expected, with output rising by a seasonally adjusted 2.9% month-on-month and a 4.6% annual rate, after growing by 1.4% year-on-year in January. Improved global growth expectations have seen firmer commodity prices which has supported the higher production and export figures, however the operations in the local mining environment remains challenging.  

The chief contributors to the increase in mining production came from platinum group metals (PGM) which jumped 47.2%, and iron ore, where output bounced 20.9% off a low base.  The positive contributions offset declines in coal by -9.4%, gold by -16.8%, copper by -6.5% and nickel by -14.9%. 

Iron ore producers remain under pressure, with iron prices plunging more than 6% on Wednesday to their lowest level since November, as Chinese inventories have climbed by more than a third from H1 of last year to 134m metric tonnes.


International markets

US markets all opened weaker, following Trump’s interview with the Wall St. Journal on Wednesday causing a disruption in the markets. Trump talked down his previous stance of China as a currency manipulator and labelled the dollar as “getting too strong”.  The markets reacted swiftly on this news, with the US dollar index falling and gold pushing higher through resistance reaching $1288/Oz on Thursday. 

Crude oil traded -0.18% lower at $55.74/bbl on Thursday after weekly data indicated a continued rise in US production.  US production estimates in a weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report suggested domestic output continued to climb, potentially undermining the Opec-led supply cut. 

Opec is set to meet again on May 25 to debate whether to extend the current supply cut beyond June. The problem they face is as they cut supply, US and other regional competitors increase capacity to take advantage of the higher prices.

*This report is from the Trading Desk at EasyEquities, Fin24's latest content partner on equities and market moves.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  sa economy  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

US stocks fall on Trump talk as dollar steadies

2017-04-13 15:59

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans Rand shocks markets, regains third of losses since Gordhan recall Gigaba: We've dealt with utterances by ministers downplaying junk status Why Bell Pottinger dropped Guptas' Oakbay Google Maps moves Presidency Office after Saxonwold listing
OPINION: Ending inequality the only way to save SA's fading rainbow Entrepreneur realises CEO dream at the young age of 26 REVIEWED: Nintendo offers one of the most versatile consoles ever White South Africans should claim their place ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...