NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Mediclinic boost lifts Industrial index on JSE

28 minutes ago
David van Rooyen

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Company Data

MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC [JSE:MEI]

Last traded 141
Change 17
% Change 14
Cumulative volume 2088814
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 28-04-2017 at 01:44. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Sasol Limited [JSE:SOL]

Last traded 409
Change -6
% Change -2
Cumulative volume 593956
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 28-04-2017 at 01:44. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED [JSE:SHP]

Last traded 210
Change 4
% Change 2
Cumulative volume 609627
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 28-04-2017 at 01:44. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

US farmers hope NAFTA survives the Trump era

Pound holds monthly gain as UK economic growth slows

Stocks trim monthly gain before GDP, oil climbs

Petroleum shares tumble on lower oil prices

Asia markets retreat after strong week, eye on US data

Nasdaq ends at new record; oil shares fall

 

Johannesburg - Private healthcare group Mediclinic International plc [MEI] was the star of the show on the JSE on Friday, gaining more than 13% in early trade.

The group, which also has interests in Switzerland, Britain and Abu Dhabi, announced on Friday that the authorities in Abu Dhabi decided to waive a co-payment requirement which could mean a boost to the group’s activities in a region which has not been performing as well as the other areas in which it do business.

By mid-morning the share price was 12.4% higher at R139.90 after trading more than 13% up in earlier trade. Mediclinic has not performed well recently and was only 3% higher over the past month, despite a weaker rand. Before Friday’s trade it was still more than 16% softer over the past 60 days.

Remgro [JSE:REM], Mediclinic’s holding company which owns 41.5% of the hospital group, also received a boost and at mid-morning was 2.19% higher at R226.17. Before Friday’s trade Remgo’s share price was also in the doldrums, losing 0.92% over the past 30 days and 2.17% over the past 90 days.

The strong price movement of heavyweights such as these two companies contributed to the Industrial index lifting 0.75% by mid-morning. The index was also boosted by Naspers [JSE:NPN] and Richemont [JSE:CFR], which again reached new highs.

The Industrial index traded above 80 000 points  for the first time since June 5 last year; before Friday’s trade it was already more than 11% higher over the past three months.

At mid-morning the All-share index was 0.55% higher at 53 977 points, and the Top 40 index 0.50% up at 42 217 points. The Financial index was 0.99% stronger with the big four banks all trading higher, but the Resources index lost 0.60% and the Gold index was 0.64% lower, despite a slightly weaker rand which traded 1.83% at R13.29 to the dollar.

Naspers [JSE:NPN], which set a new all-time high of R2 536 earlier in the week, broke that record again on Friday and at mid-morning was 1.06% higher than Wednesday’s close on a new high of R2 550.61.

Before Friday’s trade the stock was already 15.4% higher over the past 30 days and 28.12% up over the past 90 days.

Richemont also benefited from the demand for big rand hedge shares and reached a new 52-week intraday high of R113.07 in early trade. Investors then started to take profits and at mid-morning the share was 0.65% softer at R11.68. Before Friday’s trade Richemont was 12.03% stronger over the past 30 days and 24.5% up over the past 90 days.

MTN [JSE:MTN] also made a strong run after being in the doldrums lately, trading 3.41% higher at R128.67. Sasol [JSE:SOL] was however 0.99% softer at R411.66 and Steinhoff [JSE:SHF] lost 1.09% to R68.24.

Shoprite [JSE:SHP] gained 1.2% to R2099.98 but earlier traded earlier as high as R209.94, more than the 52-week high of R208.80.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  jse  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Pound holds monthly gain as UK economic growth slows

2017-04-28 11:27

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cyber heists go big as criminals now target banks No secret nuclear deal, court ruling must be appealed - expert Ransomware attacks on the rise as cyber crime goes high tech SA's minimum wage could hurt small firms and rural workers A response to Saffers complaining about proposed expat tax
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

British inventor takes flight in 'Iron Man' suit

2017-04-28 12:18

British inventor Richard Browning lifted off from the shore of Vancouver Harbor on Thursday in a personal flight suit that inspired references to comic superhero 'Iron Man.'

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...