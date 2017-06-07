Little movement on JSE in wake of recession bombshell

Johannesburg - Contrary to expectations, the news that South Africa is officially
in a recession did not lead to a bloodbath on the JSE on Wednesday and the rand
also did not go through the roof.
The slightly softer rand,
which lost about 1% of its value on the news that the South African economy
shrank 0.7% in the first quarter this year, provided some support for the
dual-listed shares which represent most of the value on the JSE but earn most
of their income abroad in foreign currencies.
The result was that the
All-share index, which lost more than 3% of its value over the previous seven
days, was initially in the black for the first time in a week, although it was
only a moderate gain of 0.50%. By mid-morning the index was 0.03% weaker at 52
236 points. At that stage the Top 40 index traded 0.07% higher at 45 922
points.
The rand dropped from R12.70 to the dollar in early trade on Tuesday to R12.87 by the close
of trade, but recovered to R12.82/$ by mid-morning on Wednesday.
The best performer was
the resources sector which was 0.79% higher, supported by the softer
rand as well as news that mining was one of the few sectors in
the economy to achieve positive growth in the first quarter.
Investors in the sector are however nervous about the new Mining Charter, which will be released
next week. Indications are that it will include new empowerment
requirements which are unfavourable for mining companies, which they were not
properly consulted about.
The Gold index was 0.95% higher as gold - which is at its highest level in six
weeks - traded 1% higher at $1 293.15 in reaction to political
uncertainties, including tension in the Middle East.
The Industrial index was
0.20% lower, with no support for the dual-listed shares from the
FTSE index in London where investors moved to the sidelines on the eve of Thursday’s British election.
Financial shares were
0.23% lower after a promising start. Investors fear that poor economic growth
will lead to further downgrades of South Africa’s credit rating. Moody’s, the
only rating agency which has not downgraded South Africa’ foreign rating to junk,
will announce its latest review later this week.
The big conglomerates were
the winners in the resources sector, with Glencore [JSE:GLN] gaining 2.20%
to R47.50 and Anglo American [JSE:AGL] adding 2% to R175.66. BHP [JSE:BIL] was 1.11% stronger at R196.42. Before Wednesday BHB
traded 3.35% lower over the previous seven days, and Anglo American lost 2.46%
over the same period.
Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP], which
lost 19% of its value in the last week of May because investors feared a
planned rights issue will dilute their interest, continued its recovery on
Wednesday. The share price traced 1.86% higher at R38.06, amounting to a gain of
8% since the beginning of June.
In the industrial sector
Naspers [JSE:NPN] traded only 0.17% higher at R2 627.80 and British American Tobacco
[JSE:BTI] gained 0.58% to R930.91.
Retail shares were however
under the whip after the weak performance of trade in the first quarter. The
big loser was Pick n Pay [JSE:PIK], which shed 5.12% to R57.25 - a
new 52-week low. Spar [JSE:TSG] also reached a 52-week low of 1.40% to R154.10
after disappointing results earlier in the week. The other big food retailer,
Shoprite [JSE:SHP], showed remarkable resilience and lost only 0.01% R200.18.
Steinhoff [JSE:SHF], the
international food retailer with big retail interests in South Africa, was
2.85% softer at R67.46.