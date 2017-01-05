NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

JSE maintains gloomy outlook despite Naspers gains

8 minutes ago
David van Rooyen

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Company Data

MTN GROUP LIMITED [JSE:MTN]

Last traded 132
Change -1
% Change -1
Cumulative volume 1703770
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 05-01-2017 at 12:33. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC [JSE:AGL]

Last traded 194
Change 3
% Change 1
Cumulative volume 1026219
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 05-01-2017 at 12:34. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

BARLOWORLD LIMITED [JSE:BAW]

Last traded 118
Change 0
% Change 0
Cumulative volume 2089205
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 05-01-2017 at 12:34. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Emerging-market currencies, stocks advance

JSE drops as market mood turns sombre

Tokyo shares trade in narrow range

Asia stocks fizzle over Fed uncertainty

US stocks gain as Fed mulls faster rate hikes

European stocks downbeat before Fed minutes

 

Johannesburg - Naspers [JSE:NPN], which represents more than 12% of the JSE’s market capitalisation, rallied in early trade on Thursday, pushing the Industrial index higher despite a rampant rand.

The optimism however did not last long and by mid-morning negative sentiment on the JSE was pulling share prices lower again, despite strong world markets.

Naspers was almost 2% stronger in early trade at R2 064.93 on the back of a 2.28% jump in the share price of Tencent, the Chinese internet giant listed in Hong Kong in which the media firm holds a stake of 34.4%. Tencent represents by far the biggest part of Naspers’ market value and income.

The rally lost steam later on, and by midday the share was only 0.87% stronger at R2 035.17.

Due to Naspers’ weight in the Industrial index, it rose almost 1% in early trade despite a strong rand. The local unit traded 1.74% stronger at R13.58 to the dollar, in response to the weaker greenback which lost ground to the Chinese yuan amid greater optimism about China's economic prospects. However, by mid-morning the index was in the red again and traded 0.25% softer.

The All-share index was at that stage 0.16% lower at 50 677 points, while the Top 40 index traded 0.16% down at 43 891 points. The resources index gained 0.49% on the back of optimism about the global economy, which favours commodity demand, but the Financial index lost 0.82%.

Tencent’s share price responded to more positive data about the state of the Chinese economy as well as the news that the internet giant is the leading investor in a consortium which invested more than $215m in Mobike, a successful start-up which rents out bicycles to help people navigate China’s urban areas.

Naspers ended 2016 more than 2% lower after it lost more than 8% from its all-time high of R2 530 reached in September last year. The loss in momentum was in line with Tencent's share price which has tumbled 13% from its September record, wiping $35bn off the value of its stocks. The company’s large weighting on the Hang Seng index at 10% helped make Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge one of the world’s worst performers last quarter.

Analysts however now think the Chinese economy is entering the new year with more momentum than a while ago. After upbeat data about the country's manufacturing sector, a private sector survey showed that growth in China's services sector accelerated to a 17-month high in December.

Asian stocks climbed for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by further gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy and resources shares.

Positive news about the Chinese economy is particularly good news for resources. Anglo American [JSE:AGL] was 0.57% stronger at R192.58 and BHP Billiton [JSE:BIL] gained 0.94% to R221.57. Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] continued its strong run of late which saw the share price jump 8.65% over the previous seven days, and traded 1.89% stronger at R45.94.

Barloworld [JSE:BAW], which gained 34.9% over the previous 30 days and reached a 52-day high of R119.79 last month, was the busiest share on the JSE. The stock was however 0.20% lower at mid-morning on R117.75. Steinhoff [JSE:SHF] lost 48% to R69.25.

MTN [JSE:MTN] was also 1.31% softer at R131.13, and Vodacom lost 0.74% to R150.95.

*Fin24's parent company Media24 is part of the Naspers Group.


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  jse  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Strong reports from GM, Delta lift US stocks

2017-01-04 19:22

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA one of top 10 risks to the world in 2017 - Time Eskom can turn off the lights, court rules Eskom postpones cutting power to 8 municipalities Eskom not constitutionally obliged to provide power - judge New twist in sale of Chevron's SA assets after fuel fund saga
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your biggest financial goal for 2017?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...