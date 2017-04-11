NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Hisense's new toughie

    You can shower with the C30 Rock and drop it from almost anywhere, says Kyle Venktess.

  • Science in a box

    Most SA schools don't have science laboratories, leaving talented pupils at a disadvantage.

  • Insects that feed us

    Pollinators like bees are responsible for one in three bites of food, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

JSE lifts as nervous market stabilises

32 minutes ago
David van Rooyen
The new JSE logo. (Supplied)

The new JSE logo. (Supplied)

Related Articles

Asian stocks drop amid concern over global tensions

Gold gains with treasuries and yen on haven demand

Oil holds longest run of gains this year

Stocks slump, yen gains amid geopolitical concerns

Most Asian markets rise but geopolitical worries sap gains

Markets close firmer, but banks remain under strain

 

Johannesburg - South African financial markets seem to be stabilising after the turmoil caused by President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordan, which led to South Africa’s credit rating being downgraded to junk status.

All major indices on the JSE were higher at mid-morning, even the Financial index, as the rand strengthened against the dollar and bond rates also stabilised. It seems the expected outflow of foreign capital from the local capital market has not yet started.

The mood is however still nervous, with the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) warning that the exchange rate is now a major risk for inflation expectations, which could eventually lead to higher interest rates.

In its semi-annual Monetary Policy Review released on Monday, SARB said the risk to the exchange rate is that it will depreciate in the near term in response to increased political uncertainty, potentially accelerating inflation.

However, it seems the rand has met some resistance at the level of R14.00 to the dollar. The currency closed at R13.95/$ in New York on Monday, but strengthened to R13.88/$ on Tuesday. It was supported by a softer dollar, as geopolitical tension in Syria and North Korea lessened the possibility of further US interest rate hikes.

In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 1 basis point to 8.985%. This is good news for banks; the Financial index at mid-morning was 0.53% higher, while the Banking index - which at Monday's close was 12.3% lower than on March 30, before Zuma announced his controversial Cabinet reshuffle - had gained 0.41%.

Nedbank [JSE:NED] was the only one of the four major banks trading lower on Tuesday, but volumes were low except for FirstRand [JSE:FSR] which was the busiest share on the JSE, with almost 10 million shares being traded.

Standard Bank [JSE:SBK] was the top performer among the big banks, gaining 1.40% to R137.90. FirstRand traded 0.83% higher at R44.97, still more than 8% lower since March 30. Barclays Africa [JSE:BGA] was 0.62% stronger at R141.34, but Nedbank lost 1.34% to R222.28.

At mid-morning the All-share index was 0.57% higher at 53 444 points, while the Top 40 index gained 0.67% to 46 732 points. The Industrial index was 0.46% higher and the Resources index traded 1.05% stronger.

The Gold index was again the star performer, lifting 2.43% on the back of rand weakness and a slightly higher gold price, due to international political pressure. On Tuesday morning the index was more than 16% higher than before Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Richemont [JSE:CFR] reached yet another 52-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1.57% to R110.62. Remgro [JSE:REM] lifted 0.09% to R208.82 and Naspers [JSE:NPN] traded 0.15% softer at R2 448.68. Steinhoff [JSE:SHF] was 1.64% higher at R69.32.

BHP Billiton [JSE:BIL], which at one stage on Monday was more than 6.5% higher on reports that shareholders want the group to end its listing on the London Stock Exchange, gained 0.82% to R229.13. Anglo American [JSE:AGL] added 1.28% to R214.70.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  jse  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Asian stocks drop amid concern over global tensions

2017-04-11 12:18

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gigaba ditches briefing for 'urgent meeting' with Ramaphosa SA’s shocking debt spiral: Some forced to pawn cars Dangor breaks his silence on Dlamini's role in Sassa crisis Here are the R5 coins causing a stir Zuma: Serious economic transformation can't be ignored any more
SA’s IPP programme: A badge of excellence Globalisation and free trade are not enemies From inclusive growth to radical economic transformation Politics gutted SARS of rising stars, fears that Treasury is next Top 10 most popular hobbies of African millionaires

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

Microsoft's Minecraft set to launch its own currency

2017-04-11 07:36

Microsoft Corp. is adding a new marketplace - and a brand new currency - within the video-game Minecraft, opening up the opportunity for businesses to sell their original content and creations to tens of millions of the game’s players for the first time.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...