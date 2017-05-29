NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

JSE flat as Zuma dodges another bullet

25 minutes ago
Martin Harris, EasyEquities


Related Articles

Rand shoots over R13/$ on Zuma saga

Rand's slide is tempered by yield chasers unfazed by Zuma's win

GRAPH: What rand will do after Zuma survives ANC battle

Zuma says foreign agents behind attempt to remove him - Bloomberg

Zuma political survival has boomerang effect on rand

 

Johannesburg - Trading on the local bourse remained subdued on Monday as there was light volume traded on the JSE as investors awaited the outcome of the ANC’s NEC meeting. 

President Jacob Zuma survived another challenge to his leadership, and reportedly expressed that he would not step down. 

The rand weakened over 0.87% and closed the trading session at R12.96 to the US dollar. The rand’s movements have been volatile in recent days; the local currency has been particularly strong in the past week mostly on international factors including dollar weakness, and an international search for yield. Recent developments in domestic factors have forced some weakness, and markets are awaiting the outcome of the Moody’s credit ratings announcement.

Markets were particularly dull today, with thin volumes traded due to public holidays in the UK, US and China. 

On the JSE, the All-share index closed 0.10% lower, followed by the blue-chip Top 40 which closed flat.   Markets were pulled down by Financials (-0.62%), Gold miners (-1.37%), and Industrials (-0.14%).  Resources gained 0.70% on Monday

The biggest loser of the day was Clover [JSE:CLR], closing at R16.35, down 6.3% after releasing a disappointing trading statement that reveals the impact of the prolonged drought suffered last year.  Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 50% and 65% lower than that reported in June 2016. 

In international news President Donald Trump attacked media on Sunday, following reports that his son-in-law attempted to set up a secret channel of communication with Moscow before Trump took office.  The White House faces mounting questions about potential ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, which are also the subject of criminal and congressional investigations. 

Gold edged higher on Monday, and traded at $1 267 at the close of the JSE.  The precious metal shrugged off the latest missile test by North Korea and darted sideways as large international markets shut for holidays. 

Last week the price of gold rose to a one month high, following reports that the US economy grew faster than initial reports with the unemployment rate at 4.5%, however real GDP growth slowed in the first quarter on the back of transitory factors.

* This report is from the Trading Desk at EasyEquities, Fin24's latest content partner on equities and market moves.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

jacob zuma  |  equities  |  jse  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Rand shoots over R13/$ on Zuma saga

2017-05-29 16:22

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
GRAPH: What rand will do after Zuma survives ANC battle ANC NEC: Molefe must leave Eskom, but new role must be found - sources Zuma says foreign agents behind attempt to remove him - Bloomberg BMW to stop production in SA on supply shortage Zuma political survival has boomerang effect on rand
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...