JSE edges lower as commodity share prices stall
15 minutes ago
Martin Harris, EasyEquities
Cape Town – The JSE staged a late recovery to close
marginally lower on Tuesday after a disappointing trading session.
The rand continued to slide and closed the session at
R13.32 against the dollar.
At the close of the market, the All-share index had
lost 0.07% while the blue-chip Top 40 gained 0.03% due to a heavier weighting
of industrial shares which benefited from the weaker rand. All major indices closed in the red, with
gold miners down 0.32%, industrials lower by 0.08%, and resources and financials
both closing 0.03% weaker.
Sibanye Gold [JSE:SGL]
made headlines as the share price fell 6.22% to R16.38 after announcing that it
has launched an offering of US$450m unsecured bonds which will be converted
into shares to refinance a loan used to purchase US platinum group metals
producer, Stillwater. The conversion of
debt to equity will further dilute the market value of the stock following the
capital raise earlier this year.
Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] recovered from its downward spiral and
closed 0.06% higher to R33.22 after reaching a low of R31.89. A softer rand, combined with appreciation
toward the business' hard-nosed approach to turn the company around, managed to
stop the price collapse. The management
have indicated that they are set to cut at least 2 500 jobs at its Rustenburg
mining complex to stem losses and adjust to lower prices.
EOH [JSE:EOH] dropped 5.37% to R98.15 after first reaching a high
of R109.04. Investors took profits off
the table following the announcement of a 16% rise in profit for the year. According
to the annual results for the year ended July 31, revenue grew by 21% to
R15.490bn, while operating profit rose by 29% to R1.792bn. The share price of
EOH has declined by more than 30% over the last few months due to allegations
linking the firm to negative involvement with SASSA and other SOEs.
Crude oil prices eased 0.34% to $55.29/bbl after
reaching fresh multi-month highs. Oil
prices have remained supported by last week's bullish demand forecasts from
OPEC and the International Energy Agency.
Refineries along the Gulf coast of the US have started coming back
online after being shut due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma and are set to
increase supply available.
Gold prices remained steady at $1 308/oz as fading
tensions on the Korean Peninsula suppressed safe-haven demand. Investors will be eager to hear news from the
Unite States Federal Reserve following their two-day meeting ending on
Thursday.
