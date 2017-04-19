NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • No Turkish delight for SA

    We shouldn't invest in politicians whose true aims we can't predict, says Solly Moeng.

  • Credit downgrade

    Fin24's Lameez Omarjee unpacks the impact the credit downgrade will have in the next decade.

  • For whose benefit?

    Is a healthy economy one with GDP just keeps rising and rising, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Inflation data gives financial sector a boost on JSE

Apr 19 2017 18:17
Trading desk, EasyEquities


Company Data

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA [JSE:CFR]

Last traded 105
Change -1
% Change -1
Cumulative volume 3215650
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 19-04-2017 at 05:00. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC [JSE:BTI]

Last traded 883
Change -13
% Change -1
Cumulative volume 411623
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 19-04-2017 at 05:05. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Stocks advance with dollar as haven demand eases

Egypt investor conference hosted in Cape Town

JSE posts modest gains as rand remains stable

European stocks advance as haven demand eases

Commodity producers rise with metals, dollar gains

Long-term perspectives key to wealth management

 

Cape Town - Trading on the local bourse was mixed on Wednesday as local equities initially recorded gains in the morning session, only to give up some of the initial gains in the latter half of the day.

Mining shares recovered some losses sustained on Wednesday as commodity prices advanced, on the back of a weaker greenback. Global political uncertainty continues to be the main catalyst to market volatility with investors looking for clues to how the current political situation will unravel. 

READ: Consumer inflation breather - for now

The financial sector was largely supported by a firmer rand, as better than expected CPI data released indicated the price of the CPI basket increased by 6.1% year-on-year which was better than the market expectation of 6.3% year-on-year.  South Africa’s inflation remains on the upper end of the SA Reserve Bank’s inflation target band of 3 to 6%.

The rand strength claimed its casualties in afternoon trade, as some of the rand hedges such as British American Tobacco [JSE:BTI] and Richemont [JSE:CFR] eased to record losses of 1.43% and 0.91% respectively. The JSE top 40 ended softer to close the day at 45771, while the All Share Index closed the day down 127 points to trade at 52545.  Most sectors chalked losses, with the Resource Index shedding 0.36%, while the Gold Index slid 2.34% and the Financial Index gained 0.14%.

International markets

London: Further afield, the announcement of the snap election in the UK by Prime Minister Teresa May on 18 April initially saw the Pound Sterling advancing as market optimism increased as the Conservative party attempts to stamp its authority in the UK.  A win for May will give the market confidence as the British government continues to tackle the onerous task of exiting the European Common market. The FTSE 100 was trading flat on the day as the Pound eased after its rally on Tuesday to trade at 1.2813 against the Greenback at 17:00 SAST.

READ: London stocks plunge as May calls snap UK election

New York: The S&P 500 was trading firmer on the day with the near dated June futures contract trading at 2344 up 7 points on the day at 17:00 SAST. Consumer discretionary shares were 0.57% firmer on the day whilst financials were 0.38% firmer at the time of writing. 

A barrel of crude oil was changing hands at $55.13/bbl down 10 cents from Tuesday's close.  US crude oil inventories recorded a draw of 1.03 million barrels in line with market expectations, hence having very little effect on the crude price today. The main primary focus in the crude market will be the strength of the dollar and any developments in the Middle East crisis namely in Syria.

Gold was trading $9 softer on the day to trade at $1280/ounce, as investors withdrew from some save haven assets and looked to other assets classes as tensions in the Korean Peninsula seem to been on ice for now. 

On Thursday the US markets will have their eyes on the weekly jobs numbers that will be released at 14:30 SAST, Inflation data out of Europe will also be key in shaping up the events of the day on the market on Thursday. 

The only constant in the market at the moment is that volatility will remain for the near future and we all need to brace ourselves.


*This report is from the Trading Desk at EasyEquities, Fin24's latest content partner on equities and market moves.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  rand  |  sa economy  |  markets  |  currencies

NEXT ON FIN24X

Stocks advance with dollar as haven demand eases

2017-04-19 16:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Joemat-Pettersson left hurdles to thwart nuclear, DA says Bell Pottinger's Gupta links cast doubt on veracity of news - analysts Gigaba reins in aide, says Malikane not a zama-zama Gigaba heads to US without Team SA SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic
Why SA needs more steward leaders like Ahmed Kathrada To SA from Bermuda: There is no such thing as tax-free havens SA coal mines leave legacy of ruin Govt in huge push to boost innovative ideas from citizens SA edges closer to 'Hunger Games' scenario - academic

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#JunkStatus

So, the worst has finally happened. S&P and Fitch officially downgraded SA to junk status following the ill-timed Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...