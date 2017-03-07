NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • A budget by Zuma

    Jac Laubscher takes a look at what SA could expect from a budget drawn up by Jacob Zuma.

  • Phoney land grab call

    Land seizure without compensation is exercising power without justice, says Terry Bell.

  • Dangerous definitions

    It's time to rethink using outdated definitions as a basis for legal decisions, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Directionless JSE treads water

37 minutes ago
David van Rooyen
jse,JSE

The new JSE logo. (Supplied)

Company Data

PSG GROUP LIMITED [JSE:PSG]

Last traded 255
Change 1
% Change 0
Cumulative volume 40688
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 07-03-2017 at 12:39. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED [JSE:CPI]

Last traded 738
Change 1
% Change 0
Cumulative volume 21501
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 07-03-2017 at 12:43. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

FIRSTRAND LIMITED [JSE:FSR]

Last traded 51
Change 0
% Change -1
Cumulative volume 2901127
Market cap 0

Last Updated: 07-03-2017 at 12:43. Prices are delayed by 15 minutes. Source: McGregor BFA

View company snapshot for more news and data

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank drags European equities lower

Asia markets mostly up but caution reigns, dollar struggles

Can you make money if the market moves sideways?

Stocks rally stalls, euro falls on French politics

JSE drifts lower amid US rate hike expectations

European shares fall as metals slump, yen climbs

 

Johannesburg - Share prices on the JSE drifted aimlessly on Tuesday, as investors are waiting for new indicators to point the market in a new direction.

The JSE is following global markets which are also in a bit of a lull after the strong run on Wall Street came to an end.

US investors are worried about US President Donald Trump’s inability to concentrate on his economic programme as well as the prospects of higher US interest rates.

Increased political tension after North Korea fired four missiles into Japan’s territorial waters also dampened the demand for equity.

Concerns about the rise of the far right in France on the eve of a presidential election in that country also spooked European investors, as a victory by the rightwing candidate could lead to France also leaving the European Union.

By mid-morning the major indices on the JSE had hardly moved, fluctuating between negative and positive territory.

The strong rand, which on Tuesday morning traded at R12.96 to the dollar, also placed a cap on the prices of dual-listed shares, because these shares are more expensive if the currency strengthens. The rand is supported by a higher risk appetite for emerging market currencies as the dollar and the US markets took a breather.

The local market was waiting for the growth figures for the South African economy in the fourth quarter, to see what shape the local economy is in. Growth data is expected to support signs of a gentle recovery, after data showing an improved manufacturing outlook and higher maize yields eased pressure on the rand.

The result was that the All-share index at mid-morning was only 0.12% higher at 51 559 points, while the Top 40 index gained 0.18% to 44 504 points at that stage.

The Financial index was 0.15% lower, while the Resources index was 0.11% higher and the Industrial index 0.24% stronger.

Share prices of the major banks were lower, with Nedbank [JSE:NED] the biggest loser trading 2.34% lower at R251.96. Barclays Africa [JSE:BGA] was 2.03% softer at R151.36, Standard Bank [JSE:SBK] lost 1.19% to R156.61 but FirstRand [JSE:FSR] was only 0.66% softer at R51.24.

There was a bit of profit taking involved as banking shares have performed solidly lately.

Capitec [JSE:CPI] was however on a new 52-week high, although the share price only gained 0.25% to R738.87. The bank said it expects to grow full-year profit up by as much as 19%, in line with analyst expectations.

Capitec is in the PSG stable, which is currently performing very well. PSG [JSE:PSG], an investment company, was also on a 52-week high trading 0.14% stronger at R254.38. Zeder [JSE:ZED], PSG’s investment vehicle in the agricultural sector, was 2.43% higher on a 52-week high of R7.58.

Some well known companies were trading at 52-week lows, including Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev [JSE:ANH], Distell [JSE:DST]  and Mediclinic [JSE:MEI]. AB InBev lost 1.07% to a new low of R1 384.42, and the share price is now 17.90% lower over the past 90 days. Distell, which is 14.5% lower over the past three months, traded 1.10% softer to a new low of R140.10.

Mediclinic, which is now more than 22% softer over the past three months, at mid-morning traded 1.34% lower at R115.18.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

equities  |  jse  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Can you make money if the market moves sideways?

2017-03-07 06:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Taxing SA's super rich: 'I object to the new 45% top tax' Maria Ramos asked why it took 15 months for Absa to blacklist Guptas Commission clamps down on Toyota transport cartel Duarte warns that leadership fight risks split in ANC SA economy shrinks more than expected
Can Brian Molefe be redeemed? Govt's crisis of legitimacy fuels tax revolts - OUTA I didn't join govt to make money - Ramaphosa on SAA claims Don't rely too much on personal income tax, warns commission The outlook for value investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...