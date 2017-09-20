Directionless JSE in doldrums as Sasol empowerment deal goes sour

Johannesburg - News that another top South African company had to write off more than R10bn on an empowerment transaction gone sour sent shock waves through the JSE on Wednesday.
The major indices were
initially all lower again for the second consecutive day, as local investors
are still seeking for good news to push the market in a positive direction.
Sasol’s [JSE:SOL] share
price was already more than 7% down by mid-morning. More than 1.8 million shares
were sold after the announcement by the company that it will write off almost R12bn of debt used to bring in black investors, in a 2008
deal that foundered after a fall in oil prices hit its shares.
This followed after a
similar announcement last week by Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP], which wrote off R10bn loaned to Royal Bafokeng for an empowerment transaction. The share has
lost more than 15% over the past seven days in response to the announcement.
As a result, the
All-share index was 0.25% lower at 55
870 points at mid-morning on Wednesday, which meant that the index has made no progress over the last seven
days. The Top 40 index was 0.29% softer at 49 607 points.
The Industrial index was
only 0.04% higher and the Financial index lost 0.4%, but the Resources index
was more than 1.30% lower and the Gold index 0.35% down.
Sasol said it would buy
back the outstanding R12bn of shares from its black investors,
effectively cancelling them and allowing the company to write off the
shortfall. For more than 250 000 Sasol Inzalo investors, the share price should have
reached at least R462 by 2018 to break even. The stock, which traded
7.52% softer at R368.51 on Wednesday, looks unlikely to reach that level.
Sasol also shocked the
market on Monday with news that it posted a 15% drop in full-year headline
earnings, and that it has begun an asset review to strengthen its capital
position. The asset review will look at what should be retained, grown or
sold.
Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] traded
0.48% softer at R33.06, and Anglo American Platinum [JSE:AMS] lost 1.90% to R336.50.
The big commodity groups delivered a mixed bag. Anglo American [JSE:AGL]
shed 0.73% to R230.13, but BHP [JSE:BIL] was 0.13% higher at R241.35.
News on the JSE was
not however all doom and gloom. There was much excitement over the listing of
Steinhoff Retail Africa [JSE:SRR], and the share price surged more than 8%
on Wednesday on its debut, despite its parent company’s problem with former
business partners in Europe.
The new company includes
all Steinhoff’s retail interest in Africa, including the successful Pep Stores,
and will soon also own a major stake in Shoprite. The group, which will be known as STAR, is valued at more than R75bn ($5.6bn). Shoprite [JSE:SHP] was 0.15% higher at R207.89.
Among the industrial
shares, Naspers was again edging towards R3 000 a share, trading 0.36% higher at R2
985.36. Imperial [JSE:IPL] lifted 2.33% to R194.01.
The two biggest mobile
operators were both higher. Vodacom [JSE:VOD] gained 1.67% to R161.14 and MTN
[JSE:MTN] was 1.06% stronger at R123.82.
Rand Merchant Investment
Holdings [JSE:RMI] was one of the top performers in the
financial sector for the second day, gaining 1.56% to R42.25. The company said on Monday its
headline earnings for the past year increased by 19%.
Barclays Africa [JSE:BGA]
was 1.27% higher at R139.60, but Standard Bank [JSE:SBK] gained only 0.43% to
R161.92 and FirstRand [JSE:FSR] 0.44% to R54.48.