Banking sector under stress on jump in bond yields

Cape Town – The JSE
continued its losing streak following the late-night announcement that
President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle had taken multiple casualties.
While the
market anticipated the move, the timing and magnitude of the reshuffle resulted
in an overnight weakening of 3.9% in the rand against the greenback. On Friday, the rand reached an intraday low of
R13.61/USD but managed to firm and traded at R13.26 by the close of the JSE.
In terms of the market
technical for the day; the blue chip JSE Top 40 lost -0.12%, while the broader
All Share Index dropped -0.39%. At the
close of the JSE, the Resources Index was up 1.68%, the Industrial Index was 0.06%
up. Although the large rand
hedges advanced on the day the index remained under pressure as financial
shares faced tragic weakness due to the collapse of the rand with the Financial
Index bombing -3.04% lower.
The risk of deteriorated
fiscal consolidation, due to the exit of Pravin Gordhan as an emblem of stability, has
deeply affected the yield on long dated government bonds. The yield on the R186 has recently seen a
blowout from 8.3% to 8.9% - significantly affecting the price of debt.
The great negative is that
bond yields had eased of late with a degree of confidence returning, as the outgoing finance minister
extended the fiscal consolidation of the balance sheet. The ZAR has weakened
over 7.8% since Monday, this is less aggressive in comparison to 9 December 2015 when the rand dropped by over 8.9% in two days. The reduced movement is due to several
factors including the more subdued increase in bond yields. In 2015, the 2026 R186 spiked by over 220
basis points on 10 and 11 December 2015 compared with the 50-60
basis point move observed this week.
Higher bond yields directly affect the value of an interest
rate sensitive stock such as a bank, because for valuation purposes it affects
the present value due to the larger discounting of future cash flows. Long
bond prices and yields move in opposite directions – when the yield goes up the
price falls and vice versa.
This bond yield
linked valuation phenomenon is depicted graphically below with the Barclays
Africa Group share price moving inversely to the R186 bond yield.
Share price is the inverse of the bond yield (1/03/2017) source – MN
Ingham
Commodities
Brent Crude oil retreated
-0.68%, down 0.34 cents to $52.60/bbl as investors
waited for US rig count data that could provide further evidence that US
shale production is continuing to grow, adding to the global oil glut. Oil
prices had gained momentum this week on a growing perception that OPEC and
non-member Russia would extend a production cut, in the hopes of increasing
prices.
Gold Bullion
firmed slightly by $4.19 to $1 247.67 at the close of the JSE. This comes after a day of general weakness
that saw gold, silver and platinum prices fall between 0.5% - 0.8%. Base metals
have softened due to stronger US equity and bond markets as the dollar
continues to rebound.
A look ahead
to markets next week:
· Monday 3 April: USD ISM manufacturing (March)
· Tuesday 4 April: AUD Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision
