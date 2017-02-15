NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Where to now, SA?

    Is South Africa on course to where we imagined it would be back in 1994, asks Solly Moeng.

  • Shifting global sands

    Jac Laubscher looks at new world dimensions in the changing times since the 2008 crisis.

  • Give Pravin your input

    Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is waiting to hear what you would like to see in the budget.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Strong possibility rand can test R12.80/$ - TreasuryOne

42 minutes ago


Related Articles

Rand strength to ease petrol price hike in March – AA

Yellen sees more rate hikes needed if US economy stays on course

Rand eyes R13/$ as EM sentiment turns positive

Little movement on JSE amid rand surge

Asia markets, dollar rally as dealers welcome Yellen

US stocks end at new records as financial shares rally

 

Cape Town - The rand raced to a near 20-month high on Wednesday amid positive sentiment towards emerging market currencies and as a mildly hawkish stance from US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen failed to hold back markets.

By 14:02 the local unit was trading at R13.00 against the greenback. The last time the rand traded below R13.00 was in August 2015.

"A test of R12.80 is a strong possibility," said TreasuryOne.

The rand already broke below the psychologically important R13 barrier twice in Wednesday's session, to R13.98 and R13.99 respectively.

The rand's breach of key levels is an incredibly bullish sign, said RMB currency strategist John Cairn, yet the market shows no sign of running. "As we often say of the rand: the bull walks up the stairs, the bear falls out of the window — i.e. rand gains tend to come slowly."

Cairn said the bias remains for rand gains, both in the short and long term.

"The trend is certainly clear. Global risk-on/Trump-on is a huge help. And yesterday's break of 13.20, a level that has held against repeated tests since August, will inspire confidence even if, as yet, it has not generated huge exporter panic-selling.

"Our expectation remains for slow and unsteady rand gains. Our proverbial bull will make his way up the stairs, but not without knocking over a few things on the way," he said in a note to clients.

READ: Yellen sees more rate hikes needed if US economy stays on course

Referring to Yellen's hawkish tone late on Wednesday, he said pricing for a June interest rate hike in the US has risen to 70%.

"Yet Trump-on continues and risk currencies are all gaining on the fresh Wall Street record rather than succumbing to the strength in the dollar that has seen EUR/USD trading under 1.06.

"If there is a short-term concern, it's that the rand is a stark outperformer - always a warning sign."

The rand closed at R13.10/$ in New York overnight.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

rand  |  markets  |  currencies

NEXT ON FIN24X

Little movement on JSE amid rand surge

2017-02-15 13:31

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
How SARS will collect R28bn Eskom defends report pointing to load shedding as a ‘rip-off’ SAA and Treasury quash Gordhan axing Myeni rumour The iconic Nokia 3310 set to be relaunched Gordhan says extending Net 1 welfare deal is unlawful
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...