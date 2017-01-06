NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Rand may be resilient to potential Fed hikes

14 minutes ago
Lameez Omarjee
Fed chair Janet Yellen. (AFP)

Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen. (Chip Somodevilla, AFP)

Related Articles

Asia stocks fizzle over Fed uncertainty

US stocks gain as Fed mulls faster rate hikes

European stocks downbeat before Fed minutes

Global stock markets cling to Fed bounce gains

Fed forecasts 3 more hikes in 2017

European stocks gain as hawkish Fed boosts dollar

 

Johannesburg – Potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) this year may not have a big impact on emerging markets and the local currency, according to Sanisha Packirisamy, economist at Momentum Investments (MMI).

In a report on the economic outlook for 2017 released on Thursday, Packirisamy highlighted that the Fed is expected to increase interest rates three times this year. However, MMI expects fewer hikes. Projections indicate the Fed may also introduce three hikes in both 2018 and 2019.

READ: Fed forecasts 3 more hikes in 2017

“To the extent to which it [rate hikes] is priced in, it won’t have a big impact on emerging market currencies. They normally do take a knock on the day, but generally recover,” Packirisamy told Fin24. “If the hike is faster than anticipated, emerging market currencies and the rand will take a knock.”

Following the Fed’s 25 basis-point rate hike in December 2016, the rand fell by 2% to R14 to the dollar, but later strengthened to about R13.60/$ because the market had priced in the increase, explained Packirisamy.

READ: Rand falls as US Fed raises rate

If the rate hikes occur faster than anticipated by markets, it may feed through to inflation expectations and have an impact on the South African Reserve Bank’s rate cycle, explained Packirisamy.

In the monetary policy committee’s (MPC's) previous statement on November 24 2016, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the MPC does not follow US policy "pound for pound, basis point for basis point".

“We need to be guided by whether the rate hike is fully priced in the current financial market,” he added. If the effects are not fully priced in, the reaction would be to raise rates, he explained.

ALSO READ: Sarb could hike rates in first half of 2017 – economist

The potential rate hikes by the Fed depend on movements by the Trump presidency, especially in terms of whether fiscal policies go through, explained Packirisamy.

“If plans to increase infrastructure spend that boost GDP [succeed], then the Fed would introduce rate hikes if the growth outlook is better and if there is higher inflation,” she said. But this all depends on the push back by hawkish Congress members on infrastructure spend.

“The Fed is likely, in our opinion, to err on the side of caution initially while navigating an uncertain political transition.” 


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

JSE maintains gloomy outlook despite Naspers gains

2017-01-05 13:13

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
MUST READ: Watch for Zuma's hints on Sunday Eskom can turn off the lights, court rules SA one of top 10 risks to the world in 2017 - Time Zuma bashing starting early as R80k restaurant bill resurfaces SA spends higher proportion of budget on education than US, UK
SAA is watching its lunch being eaten by the Gulf Three SA can inspire the world without kowtowing to criminals INTERVIEW: Christo Wiese's daughter's jewellery makes it onto Hollywood red carpets How Trump's Twitter rage could revive gold Thuli's wish for 2017: I see Zuma putting SA above self

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: SMALL BUSINESS

From fossils to finance – that’s been the career trajectory of Dr Merrill van der Walt, a palaeontologist until recently. She is now a statistician with a difference.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your biggest financial goal for 2017?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...