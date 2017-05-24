Mere talk of Zuma ouster spurs bets on the rand

Johannesburg - Will he stay or will he go?
As leaders of the ruling party prepare to discuss a
potential ouster of President
Jacob Zuma, investors are turning bullish on the South African currency.
Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Citigroup are betting
on a resurgence in the rand, which has lost 4% of its value since
Zuma sparked a crisis with a Cabinet reshuffle.
Just talk that Zuma may be removed by the African National Congress
has increased the appeal of the nation’s assets, according to SocGen
strategists
Jason Daw and
Phoenix Kalen, who
recommend selling the dollar for the rand and buying longer-dated
bonds. The currency surged to a two-month high on Wednesday as debt
yields dropped to the lowest since March.
Opposition to Zuma’s rule has mounted within ANC ranks following his
March 31 decision to fire
Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, a move that prompted S&P Global
Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade the nation to junk. The
party’s leadership will
discuss Zuma’s future from Friday, according to two senior party
officials who will be in attendance.
“The chances of Zuma being ousted are slim, but the fact that some
members of the National Executive Committee are openly discussing the
possibility has boosted sentiment toward South African assets,” the
SocGen strategists wrote in a note on Wednesday. “A bullish stance on
South Africa remains one of our highest conviction views.”
With the political crisis moving toward closure, signs of an economic
recovery are also supporting the rand, said
Guillaume Tresca, an emerging-market strategist at Credit Agricole who
also
recommends going short-dollar versus the rand, targeting a move to 12
rand against the greenback. Zuma’s removal would add impetus to the
currency’s gains after it slumped 10 percent in the wake of Gordhan’s
dismissal and the credit-rating downgrades in April.
“The potential dismissal of President Zuma from the ANC is not fully
priced in,” Tresca said. “It is not yet a done deal but any moves that
put pressure on President Zuma will be seen positively by the markets.”
Carry potential
South Africa’s inflation rate
fell to its lowest this year in April and will probably stay within the
central bank’s target range, leaving room for policy-easing by the end
of the year, Tresca said. Firmer borrowing costs and market liquidity
make the rand an attractive proposition for carry trade, enabling the
investment of borrowed dollars in higher-yielding currencies, he said.
The rand gained 1.2% to R12.9293 per dollar in late afternoon trade in
Johannesburg, after strengthening 1.1% on Tuesday as Bloomberg
reported the ANC leadership may discuss Zuma’s ouster. Yields on
benchmark government bonds due 2026 dropped six basis points to 8.49%. Foreign investors
bought a net R3.65bn of South African bonds
on Tuesday, the biggest inflow since April 5.
Not all market participants agree. There is little chance of Zuma
leaving office any time soon and a downgrade of China’s debt rating may
affect prices for South Africa’s raw-material exports, Morgan Stanley
analysts said in a note. Investors should be wary of “chasing the rally”
in the rand, they said.
Even if Zuma stays in office until 2019, when his term expires,
signals of dissent within the ANC will continue to support South African
assets, according to Citigroup strategists led by
Luis Costa, who recommended on Wednesday buying and writing dollar-rand put
options, seeking to profit from a weakness in the US currency.
“It is still our base assumption that Zuma will stay the president of
South Africa until 2019, but further signals of dissent within the ANC
may warm up the Zuma trade once again,” the Citigroup strategists wrote.
With low rates in developed nations driving money to emerging-market
assets, the rand’s “typical high beta should see it outperform many a
peer,” they wrote.
