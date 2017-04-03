GRAPH: Volatile rand dives sharply amid uncertainty

Cape Town – The rand weakened sharply by over a percent on Monday morning as an analyst warned traders to prepare themselves for “big moves up and down”.

The warning by Umkhulu Consulting analyst Adam Phillips on Monday came as economic uncertainty intensified following the removal of Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas from their posts last Thursday.

Policy uncertainty, the risk of a ratings downgrade and a possible vote of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma is keeping markets uncertain.

By 09:45 on Monday, the rand had dropped by 1.26% to trade at R13.57 against the greenback.

South Africa could be downgraded to junk status as soon as Monday by S&P, who reportedly had an emergency meeting at the weekend, according to Business Day.



While there is uncertainty, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns believes foreign investors “are not panicking”.

“They bought another R2bn of bonds on Friday, taking the total for the week to R12bn,” he wrote in a note on Monday.

“The tide of cash flooding emerging markets is such that it is lifting even half-submerged boats,” he said. “Foreign flows remain one of the key indicators we are watching to see if the market response can remain sanguine.”

Investor have “oddly” been buying local bonds as a sign of profit taking and optimism that maybe things won’t be as bad as predicted, TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce explained in a note on Monday.

“International investors are still yield-hunger and are willing to take on additional risk to get it, but their risk appetite will need to be tempered with caution as most of the market fell into the lull of ignoring the political risk that needed to be priced into the rand,” he said.

GRAPH: Rand vs dollar currency on Monday

Source: Bloomberg



