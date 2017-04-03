NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Inside Labour

    Jobs must be preserved and risky products made safe, says Patrick Craven.

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

  • A special kind of coup

    Scared or compromised ANC leaders seem ready for collective suicide, says Solly Moeng.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

GRAPH: Volatile rand dives sharply amid uncertainty

22 minutes ago
Matthew le Cordeur
rand


Related Articles

Investors urged to stay calm after Cabinet reshuffle

Gordhan axing: Why the rand is remarkably calm

Rand rout: Seven risks to watch

Rand hits R13.60/$ as it continues freefall on Gordhan axing

Zuma's turmoil sends rand to worst week since 2015

Rand rout as Malusi Gigaba takes reins at Treasury

 

Cape Town – The rand weakened sharply by over a percent on Monday morning as an analyst warned traders to prepare themselves for “big moves up and down”.

The warning by Umkhulu Consulting analyst Adam Phillips on Monday came as economic uncertainty intensified following the removal of Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas from their posts last Thursday.

Policy uncertainty, the risk of a ratings downgrade and a possible vote of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma is keeping markets uncertain.

By 09:45 on Monday, the rand had dropped by 1.26% to trade at R13.57 against the greenback.

South Africa could be downgraded to junk status as soon as Monday by S&P, who reportedly had an emergency meeting at the weekend, according to Business Day.

While there is uncertainty, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns believes foreign investors “are not panicking”.

“They bought another R2bn of bonds on Friday, taking the total for the week to R12bn,” he wrote in a note on Monday.

“The tide of cash flooding emerging markets is such that it is lifting even half-submerged boats,” he said. “Foreign flows remain one of the key indicators we are watching to see if the market response can remain sanguine.”

Investor have “oddly” been buying local bonds as a sign of profit taking and optimism that maybe things won’t be as bad as predicted, TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce explained in a note on Monday.

“International investors are still yield-hunger and are willing to take on additional risk to get it, but their risk appetite will need to be tempered with caution as most of the market fell into the lull of ignoring the political risk that needed to be priced into the rand,” he said.

GRAPH: Rand vs dollar currency on Monday

Source: Bloomberg

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

rand  |  currency  |  markets

NEXT ON FIN24X

Asian stocks climb as Xi-Trump meeting approaches

2017-04-03 08:53

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gigaba’s first 24 hours: Insights into the future Market shocks, technical recession await SA post-Gordhan - economist Removal of Gordhan: The road to ruin New finance deputy Buthelezi will need to explain role in Prasa irregularities Treasury still crunching numbers for nuclear
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...