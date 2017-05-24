NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Busa, BBC split unpacked

    Who will lose and who stands to gain as the business bodies cut ties, asks Solly Moeng.

  • Noakes soap opera

    How many millions more will be sunk into a seemingly pointless vendetta, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Downgrade scenarios

    An analyst takes a look at how credit downgrades have affected countries around the world.

AfricArena a new platform to attract investors

37 minutes ago


Cape Town - AfricArena will take place on November 6 and 7 this year at the Century City Conference Centre.

The objective is to attract 500 delegates with a strong proportion of international visitors.

AfricArena is described as a new platform which aims to connect investors from all over the world with start-ups from all over Africa and beyond.

It was created following the joining of Silicon Cape with nearly 25% of the 2016 early stage funding in Africa, and La French Tech, the ecosystem which is taking a commanding position in Europe and attracted more than €2bn in early stage funding to France last year.

READ: Cape Town is now a French Tech Hub

The conference will host keynotes and panel discussions with top speakers from Europe and Africa, as well as numerous pitch battles to win investment opportunities from committed angel investors, VCs and private equity players.

Several challenges taking place ahead of the conference will enable start-ups to win free access to compete during the event.

The conference is supported by numerous partners including SAVCA (South African Venture Capital Association) and Wesgro, and sponsors including Air France.

