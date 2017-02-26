This Cape Town art-tech entrepreneur is inspired by maths!

Cape Town - Victor Kirov quit his lucrative engineering career to create unrivalled stainless sculptures that has caught the attention of international collectors.

The artist-entrepreneur, who has degrees in Mechatronics Engineering and Computer Science from UCT, draws inspiration from the fields of robotics, architecture, interior design and nature.

"I worked in the IT industry for 3 years. By 2014, I no longer found fulfilment in the world of computers."

Kirov then started an apprenticeship with his father, world-renowned artist Rado Kirov, and launched his career as a sculptor.

"I now sculpt stainless steel artefacts using my technological background in the design process. I further employ my knowledge of electronics and programming to customise equipment and machines in the fabrication process to achieve my unusual finishes."

The change in careers was a big decision, but Kirov places a premium on his job satisfaction.

"The security of paid employment is a significant sacrifice but, for me, the privilege of pursuing a passion and doing fulfilling, inspiring work is incomparable," he said.

He explained to Fin24 that he is inspired by mathematics and its manifestations in nature.

"My artworks often include ratios and patterns related to phi; a mathematical equation which can be found in spirals in flowers, the placement of tree branches and other ratios throughout nature including the parts and proportions of the human body.

"It is often theorised that objective beauty is driven by this ratio. In my artwork, I create patterns and shapes according to this ratio in the pursuit of creating objective beauty."

Like many other start-ups, Kirov started off by sharing a work space, equipment and suppliers, with his father to keep overheads low.

However, he is well on his way to establishing an independent high-tech studio. A product of his generation and time, Kirov relies on an almost paperless office, which is part classic artist-den and part manufacturing plant.

Digital marketing is as important a part of this modern artist's repertoire as is marketing to curators, galleries and collectors.

Kirov said he is humbled by the warm welcome his creations have received.

His debut exhibition was at the Jan Royce Gallery on Church Street in Cape Town. His work has also been shown at S-Art Gallery in Hout Bay and at the Equus Gallery at the Cavalli Wine Estate.

"I am particularly pleased about my first international exhibition which was held at the Marciano Contemporary Art Gallery in Paris, France in October last year."

Kirov said he is constantly innovating and experimenting with new ideas.

"Currently, I’m slowly incorporating electronics into my art to create something kinetic or interactive."