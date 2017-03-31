NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Don't commit legacide

    Common but false legacy business ideas could be slient killers of innovation, says Ian Mann.

  • A special kind of coup

    Scared or compromised ANC leaders seem ready for collective suicide, says Solly Moeng.

  • Excuses, excuses...

    ‘White monopoly capital' is just a ploy to avoid SA’s real problems, say two analysts.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Zuma grasped last chance to act while still in top job -analyst

29 minutes ago

President Jacob Zuma. (GCIS)

Related Articles

Zuma in a corner over Cabinet reshuffle - economist

Cabinet reshuffle much bigger than Gordhan - economist

Dramatic shift in Gordhan's risk of getting the chop - economist

Cabinet reshuffle risks damaging SA's fiscal discipline

Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives

Rand rout as Malusi Gigaba takes reins at Treasury

 

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma’s extensive Cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday night was increasingly similar to a strategy outlined by former US President Abraham Lincoln, who said: “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” 

This was political analyst Daniel Silke’s view on Zuma’s removal of key ministers from Cabinet – most notably Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. 

READ: Rand in freefall as Zuma axes Gordhan, Jonas 

Silke said with Zuma under considerable pressure both on legal and political issues, he has limited time to put in place a series of events in which he hopes to secure an unfettered retirement – “free from concern about prosecution”. 

For that reason Zuma created an immediate Cabinet environment which is largely supportive of him, but also fosters vested intererests that support him and derive benefits from his coat tails. 

“Zuma needs to keep a variety of vested interest groups relatively happy – be they the Guptas, state-owned enterprise cadres, or those who will derive benefits from big ticket deals like the nuclear procurement programme,” Silke said. 

“Zuma could no longer allow the prevailing political pendulum to swing away from securing his future. He has already prevaricated for well over a year and his position of power has deteriorated. While he still has the chains to the top job, this may have been his last chance to act.” 

READ: Zuma said to face mass Cabinet walk-out if Gordhan is fired 

But at the same time, Silke says, Zuma is caught between the proverbial rock and a hard-place. Through the reconstituted Cabinet, he risks unleashing an unintended set of political consequences that could either fracture his own party or be the making of a rapid downfall. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives

2017-03-31 06:52

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma said to face mass Cabinet walkout if Gordhan is fired The six potential candidates who could replace Gordhan Zuma in a corner over Cabinet reshuffle - economist Junk status on the cards after Zuma's night of long knives Rand in freefall as Zuma axes Gordhan, Jonas
Brexit begins as EU receives divorce papers from UK A coup d’êtat of a special kind ‘White monopoly capital' an excuse to avoid SA’s real problems How does SA Inc perform? Nene: Let's hope Zuma can explain Gordhan recall to appease investors

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...