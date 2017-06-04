NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    There seems to be a groundswell among unions and citizens to see principles put into practice.

  • SARB faces menace

    SA's political crisis is threatening the Reserve Bank's fragile calm, says Jac Laubscher.

  • Water supply woes

    It's time to start nationwide talks about the real state of water resources, says Solly Moeng.

All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Worry over SA's stubborn unemployment rate

41 minutes ago
jobs


Related Articles

Low growth to weigh heavily on jobs – analysts

SA unemployment rate rises to 14-year high

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey

Fear of jobs bloodbath in SA over automation

Asian markets rally with Wall St after strong US jobs report

Stocks, dollar rise as bonds slip amid jobs data

 

Cape Town - South Africa’s growing unemployment rate is a source of great distress for trade union Solidarity, which expressed shock on Friday following the release of the latest figures.

Statistics South Africa reported that unemployment in its broad definition increased in the first quarter of 2017 to 36.4% from 35.6% in last quarter of 2016. This means an estimated 9.3 million people in South Africa want to work, but don’t have work.

READ: SA unemployment rate rises to 14-year high

It is particularly worrying that unemployment has not come down even amid more favourable macroeconomic conditions that prevailed during the first quarter of 2017, said economics researcher at the Solidarity Research Institute (SRI) Gerhard van Onselen.

“The first quarter of 2017 coincided with, among other things, a stronger rand and higher international commodity prices.

 “Even under those more favourable conditions in the first quarter of 2017, employment could not grow sufficiently to reduce unemployment in the least; on the contrary, it increased,” Van Onselen said.

This is indicative of an economy that is inhibited on a large scale by a harmful policy, he said.

“Due to the ANC’s economic policy, the market is unable to perform in such a way as to adapt to new macroeconomic realities,” he explained.

READ: Low growth to weigh heavily on jobs – analysts

“Investment is discouraged by policy uncertainty and harmful policies that increase the risks associated with private enterprise. This means that production and associated employment are largely suppressed,” Van Onselen added.

According to him, one of the government’s policy blunders is the proposed national minimum wage, which he said is applicable largely to a young and low-skilled population of working age.

“It is self-evident that it will create a further barrier for young and low-skilled persons to enter employment. Unemployment figures in respect of the younger age groups are already disconcerting – 41% for those in the age group of 25-34 years,” Van Onselen argued.

“The fact is that the current policy, with an increasing focus on ‘radical economic transformation’ is inhibiting the possibility of a vibrant economy and the strong employment that should result from it.”

Under these circumstances, he said, the SRI does not expect the country’s unemployment rate to improve significantly.

“What is called for is that government should radically do away with harmful policies that fly in the face of freer markets. This has to be done so the market can start performing again in order to save South Africa from further economic decline,” Van Onselen suggested.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

solidarity  |  stats sa  |  unemployment  |  labour

NEXT ON FIN24X

CFO Forum slams Treasury's backing of audit proposals

2017-06-03 19:15

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Manuel: White monopoly capital doesn't exist Petrol price breather for motorists #GuptaEmails reveal how ex-Oakbay CEO acted as Zwane's spin doctor Mugabe speaks out against white capital in SA and Zim Rand gains as ANC contradicts Zuma on #GuptaEmails, calls for probe
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...