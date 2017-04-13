NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

World trade to grow by 2.4% in 2017, says WTO

50 minutes ago
Malcom Sharara
Global trade


Related Articles

UK's non-financial services at risk after Brexit

Trump trade threat is uniting rest of world

As Trump era dawns, China aims to become world champion of free trade

WTO downgrades Africa amid dramatic slowing of trade growth

Trade-restrictive measures on the increase - WTO

SA gets a taste of crooked global arms trade - Video

 

Harare - The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is forecasting that global trade will expand by 2.4% in 2017, but only if the global economy recovers as expected and governments pursue the right policy mix.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, WTO director general Roberto Azevêdo, said the WTO expects world trade growth to rebound to 2.4% in 2017.

“However, because of the high level of economic and policy uncertainty, we are placing this figure within a range from 1.8% to 3.6%,” he said.

“Looking ahead to 2018, we are forecasting trade growth between 2.1% and 4.0%. Again, this is subject to the same uncertainties.”

Azevedo however said the imposition of trade restrictive measures and monetary tightening raises the risk that trade activity will be stifled.

“Closing the borders to trade would only worsen the situation — it would not bring the jobs back, it would make more jobs disappear,” he said.

“We need to keep using trade to deliver more benefits to more people. More trade integration can help make the system more inclusive — connecting new industries and smaller players to new markets.”

He added that trade has the potential to strengthen global growth if the movement of goods and supply of services across borders remains largely unfettered.

"However, if policymakers attempt to address job losses at home with severe restrictions on imports, trade cannot help boost growth and may even constitute a drag on the recovery"

Azevedo said the answer to global economic growth is for governments to pursue policies that reap the benefits from trade, while also applying horizontal solutions to unemployment which embraces better education and training and social programmes that can quickly help get workers back on their feet and ready to compete for the jobs of the future.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

wto  |  world economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Gigaba to meet with Eskom, ministries on SA's nuclear plan

37 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ANC split in Zuma's heartland threatens his succession plans Rand shocks markets, regains third of losses since Gordhan recall Gigaba: We've dealt with utterances by ministers downplaying junk status Why Bell Pottinger dropped Guptas' Oakbay Google Maps moves Presidency Office after Saxonwold listing
SA’s IPP programme: A badge of excellence Globalisation and free trade are not enemies From inclusive growth to radical economic transformation Politics gutted SARS of rising stars, fears that Treasury is next Top 10 most popular hobbies of African millionaires

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...