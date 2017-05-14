Will buying ‘SA’ save you money?

One of US President Donald Trump’s main aims has been to encourage Americans to put the country first by “buying American, hiring American”.

But this has stirred up somewhat of a hornet’s nest because it in effect makes Americans poor by spending more in the short term.

This is because locally produced goods are generally more expensive than imported goods, in spite of the packing and transportation of items from faraway lands such as China and Japan.

In South Africa, consumers have been given the same message, but in a more muted tone.

Perhaps it is because we have a close relationship with China where most of our imports come from and, unlike the US, we can hardly afford to annoy our biggest trading partner.

Competition from cheap Chinese goods is a bugbear for local manufacturers and particularly small producers and businesses.

Over the years, China has increased its minimum wage, but the goods it exports to South Africa are still generally cheaper.

There are many reasons goods are still cheaper than South African brands and these include not adhering to stringent health and safety measures that other countries adopt, flooding the market with knock-offs, and the fact that China has been known to manipulate the value of its currency.

These tactics do nothing to help local South African designers and manufacturers.

With the price of petrol, food, electricity and water increasing in South Africa, locals should be forgiven for shopping in China Town and buying Chinese goods to keep the costs down.

But is it really cheaper to do so in the long run? And do we even manufacture enough of our own stuff to make this feat viable?

BUYING LOCAL – IS IT POSSIBLE?

Finding South African-manufactured goods should be a straightforward enough task.

It is, after all, a legal requirement in South Africa for all goods to carry a label of origin, showing where the item was made or produced.

“Part of our consumer education programme is to get people to check for those labels, and to make Made in South Africa choices.

"Items that are Proudly South African carry our logo, which is a mark of quality assurance of a company that has fair labour practices and a responsible environmental policy,” says Deryn Graham, public relations manager of Proudly South African.

With the worldwide focus on organic, craft and handmade items, this movement has also taken off in South Africa.

“We have seen significant growth in markets. However, larger local retailers have also started to focus on providing more South African products, even though it is not always widely available,” says Lullu Krugel, chief economist at KPMG.

Larger local retailers such as Edcon and Woolworths are certainly supporting local. If you shop at Woolworths, you simply have to look out for their Style by SA-branded items, which are all made by local designers.

And while Edcon has landed itself in hot water recently with the National Consumer Tribunal over its club fees, which have been deemed unlawful, it has also taken on more local designers and featured them in stores nationwide.

But distribution is still a problem. “These products are still focused and concentrated in the cities, with far fewer opportunities to buy local being available,” says Krugel.

Added to this, we don’t excel at everything.

“Of course, in some product categories, South Africa simply does not manufacture some items, but certainly clothing, groceries and a large number of so-called white goods can all be sourced here at home,” says Graham.

BUT DOES IT SAVE US MONEY?

For the consumer who wants to save money, buying local can seem expensive. However, there are financial gains to be made from doing so.

“Although it may be true some items made in South Africa are more expensive than their imported counterparts, buying a Proudly South African item ensures that the product is quality assured.

"It will not fall apart after the first use, or shrink after one wash,” says Graham.



When it comes to quality, locals do see the value in it, particularly if the item has durability.

In a recent survey, 46% of respondents confirmed they would pay more for a South African-produced item, even if it was more expensive than an import.

“It can be a false economy to buy cheap, foreign imports, so the saving is in the long run, not necessarily at the point of sale,” says Graham.

When it comes to buying things like food, particularly fruit, it pays to shop smartly and buy local.

“In the case of fresh fruit and vegetables, buying in-season South African products, however, will almost always be cheaper than the out-of-season imports,” explains Krugel.

While buying local can be more expensive, if you time it right and buy from good-quality local designers and manufacturers, it will save you money.

If more people buy local, it’s also bound to boost the economy and keep our local industry churning and creating jobs.