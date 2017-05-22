NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Noakes soap opera

    How many millions more will be sunk into a seemingly pointless vendetta, asks Mandi Smallhorne.

  • Downgrade scenarios

    An analyst takes a look at how credit downgrades have affected countries around the world.

  • Supply chain benefits

    It may be unsexy but developing your supply chain brings big gains, says Ian Mann.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Why Zuma keeps mum on Gordhan roadshow recall

May 22 2017 18:34
Liesl Peyper

President Jacob Zuma.

Related Articles

Treasury finally gets US trip, but now under junk status cloud

Someone knew and profited from Gordhan roadshow recall - analyst

FULL STATEMENT: Gordhan's eight hours in London

Zuma batters SA's credibility by ordering Gordhan home

Gordhan crackdown: Chaos, confusion and Cyril

Rand tanks as Zuma's Gordhan move fuels reshuffle fears

 

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma says two pending court cases prevent him from giving reasons why he recalled former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from an international investment roadshow in March. 

Zuma was responding to a question from Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson on finance David Maynier, who asked Zuma to give detailed reasons for cancelling the roadshow, which was set to take place between March 27 and 31, 2017. 

On March 26, Zuma unexpectedly instructed Gordhan to return from the roadshow, which necessitated the cancellation of a number of scheduled meetings with rating agencies and investors in London as part of official trips planned for the week. 

READ: Gordhan's dramatic recall 'highly embarrassing' - analysts 

The second leg of the roadshow was intended to take place in the US, and was supposed to be led by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. The trip, however, was subsequently cancelled before Jonas' planned departure. 

The sudden recall was a precursor to a radical Cabinet reshuffle days later, which saw the removal of both Gordhan and Jonas from their positions. 

Zuma said in response to Maynier’s question that there are “two separate court cases pending” – one in the Gauteng High Court and one in the Constitutional Court.

READ: High Court reserves judgment in Gupta-Gordhan bank case

“The issues to be considered by the Courts, among others, relate to Mr Gordhan in his capacity as the former minister of finance. It will, therefore, be inappropriate to comment on the question asked while these matters are before the courts.” 

Gordhan approached the court last year to get legal protection from intervening in the closure of the bank accounts of the Gupta family. Judgment in the case is reserved. 

Judgment is also reserved in a case before the Constitutional Court in which the United Democratic Movement filed a bid to have a vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma held in secret. Opposition parties approached National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to have a no confidence vote, following the sacking of Gordhan. 

READ: Secret ballot will maintain integrity of 'no confidence vote' - UDM 

In a separate matter, the DA approached the Constitutional Court to force Zuma to provide reasons for his midnight Cabinet reshuffle on March 31, which sent markets and the rand into a tailspin and led to the credit ratings downgrade by S&P Global and Fitch Ratings. 

Judge Bashier Vally ruled in May that Zuma must hand over all records explaining the reason why he reshuffled the Cabinet. Zuma subsequently filed an application for leave to appeal the decision. 

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

BUSA cuts ties with Black Business Council over junk status conflict

2017-05-22 17:03

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fresh SAA tender scandal comes as Treasury stalls tabling reports 10 big pension mistakes to avoid Auditor general asked to probe Zuma friend’s R81m payment Govt sits on 4 000 farms, yet hints at expropriation Brown and Eskom to face Parliament over Molefe
Eradicating the scourge of corruption Ignorance aids and abets state capture It's ANC against Zuma as Eskom hails return of 'Papa Action' Molefe Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs - survey SA start-ups not just in the game, they're winning - Getsmarter CEO

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...