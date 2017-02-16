NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Strategy that works

    There are six steps to successful strategy implementation. Ian Mann looks at a roadmap to achieve this.

  • Where to now, SA?

    Is South Africa on course to where we imagined it would be back in 1994, asks Solly Moeng.

  • Shifting global sands

    Jac Laubscher looks at new world dimensions in the changing times since the 2008 crisis.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Why state-run bank will be a disaster

Feb 16 2017 20:24


Related Articles

Zuma weighs in on decision to prosecute banks

Bank probe timing couldn’t be worse amid Gupta blacklisting - expert

Price fixing: Punish guilty banks harshly, urges ANC

Govt doesn't want to collapse banking system - Cwele

Questions over timing of banks' collusion case

How banks allegedly colluded on currency trades

 

Cape Town - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) cautioned against the call for a state-run bank following a scandal by banks allegedly manipulating the rand.

"The idea of a state-controlled bank smacks of ulterior motives and OUTA believes that in light of the current high levels of corruption and squandering of state funds within government, a state-run bank under the control of the current government leadership could be a recipe for disaster."

READ: '10% rand rigging fine for banks is peanuts'

OUTA said while the state has every right to have the state-controlled Post Office to apply for banking license, if granted it would need to be operated independent of political interference and within a competitive environment, with no support from taxpayers' funds.

"The laws and regulations which apply to all banks must apply equally to the state-controlled bank, to ensure exceptional governance and sustainability."

The civil rights body said the problem with state owned institutions that operate in a competitive environment, such as the South African Airways, is that they tend to fail and require bailouts from Treasury.

"Government is not good at doing business in a competitive environment and even when they operate in a monopolistic environment – such as Eskom – they fail to be efficient and end up costing the consumer billions of additional rands due to inefficiencies, lack of governance processes and corruption."

READ: Punish guilty banks harshly, urges ANC

OUTA suggested that to drive competitiveness and a vibrant economy, the state needs stay out of the business of business and instead, it should focus on ensuring the checks and balances from oversight bodies - such as the Competition Commission and others – are in place to effectively tackle any unwarranted conduct.

"Government should applaud the success and conduct of the Competition Commission in this and other instances of exposing anti-competitive conduct.

"Furthermore, OUTA believes the state should take steps to beef up the capacity of this credible organisation, so they can do more good work in routing out the unwarranted behaviour within business and state-owned entities."

If the government believes it should opening up state-controlled entities in reaction to unruly business conduct, then it would need to be consistent with that principle, said OUTA.

"This would mean they should look at starting a state-controlled construction company in reaction to the recent collusive conduct in the construction industry. Going this route would eventually end up with the state tendering to do business with itself and that will take the entire nation down the road of a failed state,” said OUTA’s chairperson Wayne Duvenage.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

outa  |  banks  |  banking industry

NEXT ON FIN24X

Sugary tax is a 'smart tax', says UCT expert

2017-02-16 19:27

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bank probe timing couldn’t be worse amid Gupta blacklisting - expert Price fixing: Rogue traders or bank collusion? Competition Commission prosecutes banks for collusion Treasury vows to put Budget ahead of unfounded attacks How banks allegedly colluded on currency trades
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...