NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Loading...

Whitey Basson: What retirement? Wiese still calls me all the time…

Sep 16 2017 09:00
Carin Smith

Whitey Basson.

Related Articles

SA retail conditions set to improve in 2017 - report

SA’s top retail developments, designs announced

Shopping centre industry gathers at annual congress

Shoprite buys back R1.75bn of shares from ex-CEO Whitey Basson

I’m not fleeing SA, says Whitey about selling off R1.8bn in shares

Retiring Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson: ‘I am tired’

 

Cape Town - "I don't really know what this semi-retirement of mine means, because Christo Wiese still calls me all the time," said Whitey Basson, former group CEO of Shoprite, at the congress of the SA Council of Shopping Centres taking place in Cape Town.

He told Fin24 that he will be fully retired at the end of the month.

Basson was honoured at the congress with the Pioneer Award for his contribution to the industry over the years.

"Property is likely the most vital factor in the profitability of the retail sector. It plays a major role in the retail sector of SA," said Basson.

"I have spent so many millions on retail property over the years," he joked about receiving the award.

He told Fin24 that shopping centres and retail would take different routes to try and survive in a changing world. He believes there are not too many shopping centres in SA yet in terms of square metres, although capacity might be close to maximum.

"The problem with retail is that the world it operates in is changing and leads to fewer square metres being needed for retail," he said. "I think the shopping centres that focus on entertainment will do better."

What is happening in the SA retail industry is almost like a second industrial revolution, he said.

"Food retailers will be safe for now, in my view, because of the complexity of delivery. But everything delivered from a warehouse will be under threat because of technology."

He thinks smaller shopping centres might do better than large regional ones, because the larger centres have so many more shops to deal with. At the same time big centres can still adapt and change where needed.

"You must not regard the traditional retail approach as the elements of a shopping centre. Retail will be indicating to shopping malls what the new needs are," he said.

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Brown - Eskom must give me 'definitive' Trillian answers by Tuesday

2017-09-15 22:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
KPMG SA CEO, 7 others quit on #GuptaLeaks, SARS rogue unit fallout Heather Kerzner wants Bell Pottinger to pay back her millions – reports McKinsey, KPMG and Bell Pottinger will all be 'gone' - Eskom exec FULL STATEMENT: KPMG execs quit over Gupta, SARS report Barclays Africa scrutinises KPMG relationship amid Gupta scandal
Zuma wants all to share in the country's wealth Gordhan calls on academics and whistle blowers to expose state capture State-captured SA is crying out for a second liberation A $150bn misfire: How disaster modellers got Irma so wrong How Bell Pottinger made itself look bad

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you experience a sudden depletion in data before?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...