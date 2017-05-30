NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Uncertainty stunts SA economic growth

May 30 2017 07:30
Lameez Omarjee


Related Articles

Gordhan warns that inequality could lead to revolt

SARB revises down growth on back of political tensions

IMF lifts SA growth forecast on agriculture and mining

Rand's slide is tempered by yield chasers unfazed by Zuma's win

Zuma says foreign agents behind attempt to remove him - Bloomberg

Investors seek clarity on ANC policies - research

 

Johannesburg – Economists expect growth to average around 1% for 2017 and among the reasons for this is uncertainty following the Cabinet reshuffle in March.

During a panel discussion at the Discovery Financial Planning Summit, held in Sandton on Monday, economists shared their projections for the economic outlook.

The panel of experts included Colin Coleman, head of investment banking of Goldman Sachs sub-Sahara Africa, Nazmeera Moola, economist and strategist at Investec Asset Management and Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Goldman Sachs’ growth forecast is at 1.5%. However Moola said that growth expectations had been revised down from 1.7% to 0.9% following the Cabinet reshuffle in which President Jacob Zuma replaced Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba as finance minister.

Moola said that growth would stem from stronger commodity prices, a greater agricultural harvest and improved tourism numbers.

Le Roux said that RMB’s growth forecast was between 0.5% and 1% for 2017 and between 1% and 1.5% for 2018. He added that improved production in the mining sector, following an uptick in commodity prices would contribute to growth.

He explained that the growth rate isn’t improving faster over a number of factors linked to uncertainty.    

For one, corporates are not investing and are being “very cautious” about spending money, said Le Roux. Business confidence is low as CEOs are uncertain about the future. In this case, corporates do little to build new capacity. “In the current environment of political uncertainty they instead focus more on cost cuts.”

Le Roux said that CEOs would be looking to boost efficiency and to restructure given the economic environment.

Tax to cut into income growth

He added that consumers are under pressure because their incomes are under pressure given moderating wage inflation and a higher tax burden. “A higher tax burden will shave off one full percentage point off income growth,” said Le Roux.

As a result of the pressure, consumers have been dipping into the pension and provident funds when switching jobs, choosing cheaper short-term insurance and medical aid to save money and more tenants are delaying payment on their rent, he said.

Both consumers and corporates are being cautious about how they spend money, said Le Roux.

He added that the falling inflation was a reflection of the weaker economy. With consumers being pressured companies have been facing increasing competitive pressure.

“Companies don’t have pricing powers,” he said. Companies are not quick to change prices as this would risk them losing market share. 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

downgrade  |  investment  |  rand  |  interest rates  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Rand could rally to R11.50/$ on 'Zexit' - analyst

2017-05-29 21:19

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
GRAPH: What rand will do after Zuma survives ANC battle ANC NEC: Molefe must leave Eskom, but new role must be found - sources Zuma says foreign agents behind attempt to remove him - Bloomberg Everything you should know about the Nokia 3310 landing in SA BMW to stop production in SA on supply shortage
Following FIC move, DeVere now said to face US probe Stakes are high as Zim ministers meet mining execs Ethical leadership needed more than ever in a diverse Europe Gordhan launches scathing attack on Eskom The dead are bidding for government business in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Almost all working South Africans fear losing their jobs

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...