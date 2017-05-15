Treasury names stand-in for outgoing DG Lungisa Fuzile

Cape Town - Dondo Mogajane - a former chief of staff at National Treasury during the first tenure of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan from 2010 and 2014 - will be acting Director-General from Tuesday May 16, National Treasury said in a statement.

Mogajane will be acting in the place of outgoing director-general Lungisa Fuzile who left office at the end of business on Monday.

Currently Deputy Director-General responsible for the Public Finance division, Mogajane joined National Treasury in 1999 and he has worked in various areas including, among others, the intergovernmental relations, provincial budget analysis and the international economic relations divisions.

Between 2007 and 2010, he represented South Africa at the Executive Board of the World Bank as senior advisor for Africa Group 1 countries.

Mogajane also acted as Chief Operating Officer of the National Treasury from 2014 until June 2015. He will act in the position of director-general until the process of appointing a new director-general is completed, National Treasury said.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba also expressed appreciation and gratitude for Fuzile's service to National Treasury since 1998, in the statement.

"Mr Fuzile completes his notice period as Director-General of National Treasury today, 15 May 2017. He has in the past month facilitated a successful and smooth handover to Minister Gigaba and Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi," the statement read.

"Mr Fuzile joined the National Treasury in 1998 and quickly rose through the ranks before assuming the Director-General role in 2011. He was, among other notable achievements, instrumental in the introduction of the Infrastructure Delivery Improvement Programme (IDIP) to solve the capacity and institutional challenges faced by the provincial departments.

“Director-General Fuzile is a model public servant who has devoted 19 years to the service of our country. He leaves behind a legacy of a strong National Treasury that has a formidable team as well as a strong institutional framework that will carry forward the mandate of the department. As he departs today, we wish him all success in his future endeavours,” said Gigaba.

Gigaba told Fin24 on the sidelines of a parliamentary briefing last week that he hopes to have done at least one round of interviews for the vacant position of director-general by the end of May.