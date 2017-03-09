NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • A budget - by Zuma?

    Jac Laubscher takes a look at what SA could expect from a budget drawn up by Jacob Zuma.

  • Phoney land grab call

    Land seizure without compensation is exercising power without justice, says Terry Bell.

  • Dangerous definitions

    It's time to rethink using outdated definitions as a basis for legal decisions, says Mandi Smallhorne.

Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Traditional big guns in Africa being replaced

27 minutes ago
Carin Smith

(iStock)

Related Articles

Riding the new bull: Your guide to a diversified portfolio

Political uncertainty in focus as ANC succession battle heats up

Political volatility a key risk to SA's outlook - economists

SARS at risk of imploding

Gordhan talks tough on steering SA's fiscal ship

SA economy shrinks more than expected

 

Cape Town - Traditional big guns in Africa like South Africa and Nigeria have increasingly been replaced over the past ten years in the eyes of investors.

This is the view shared by Robert Besseling, executive director of EXX Africa, at GTR Africa Trade Finance Week 2017 on Thursday. He named countries like Ethiopia, the Ivory Coast and Senegal as having become increasingly favourable to investors.

"There has been a shift from former key players on the continent. Some of these larger economies like Nigeria and South Africa are not regarded as part of the big opportunities on the continent anymore," said Besseling.

"It is important to meet expectations in Africa and one needs knowledge of a country to realise what the investment opportunities are."

At the same time he said SA could benefit from iron ore, nickel and steel prices if the idea of rising commodity prices becomes a reality.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Why Time put SA on risk list of shame

In his view, Brexit could also mean certain African countries have more bargaining power.

It also remains to be seen what will happen to US initiatives like USAID, AGOA and Power Africa, although so far the rhetoric of the Trump administration has not targeted these initiatives.

As for the political scene, Besseling said the debate continues regarding to what extent African elections remain a key impact factor.

"There seems to be a new shift of political risk in, for instance, state-led authoritisation," said Besseling.

He mentioned that the question remains whether Africa could face a banking crisis and the amount of risk posed by potential bank failures on the continent - so-called uncontrolled zombie banks.

Lastly, Besseling named the real threat of water security in 14 African countries which could lead to potential violence and security risks.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

africa  |  sa economy  |  risk  |  africa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Ramaphosa: Watch this space, economic transformation is coming

2017-03-09 17:08

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rand buckles under dollar strength SA job recruiters charged for price fixing Gordhan talks tough on steering SA's fiscal ship Treasury won't break law on Sassa deal - ANC Manuel replaces Hemphill as Old Mutual EM chair
6 reasons listed why court must declare SAA's Dudu Myeni delinquent Serve SA before your political masters, Bathabile Dlamini Internationally usurped Women’s Day Women face conflicting demands keeping glass ceiling in place R5m for a pigeon: SA duo ruffles China's feathers

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think women are under-represented in leadership positions globally?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...