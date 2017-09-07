Top 5 on Fin24: UK government criticises Bell Pottinger, KPMG suffers new #GuptaLeaks blow, and SARS No.2 still suspended with pay and benefits

Cape Town - In case you missed it, here is a roundup of Thursday’s top 6 reads on Fin24:

SARS former No.2 still suspended, still earning a salary

Jonas Makwakwa, former second-in-command at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), has been earning a full salary with benefits and other provisions for close to a year since his suspension on September 15 2016.



The amount of his salary and what benefits he's getting are however still a mystery, as SARS said it was not at liberty to divulge "personal information" of staff members.



UK government says Bell Pottinger damaged its reputation in SA

Public relations firm Bell Pottinger’s bad week continued on Thursday, when it came in for strong criticism during questions in the UK House of Lords.

This follows Bell Pottinger’s earlier expulsion from the Public Relations and Communications Association, after the DA lodged a complaint against it for allegedly stoking racial hatred in South Africa as part of its work for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

#GuptaLeaks continue to haunt KPMG

KPMG suffered another Gupta-related blow to its reputation, when the Institute of Directors announced it was temporarily suspending all co-branded activities with the auditing firm.

This follows a #GuptaLeaks expose in June, which revealed how the Free State provincial government largely picked up the tab for a lavish Gupta family wedding at Sun City. KPMG was allegedly involved in siphoning taxpayer money to pay for the affair.

In addition, it has been announced that KPMG International’s comprehensive review of the South African auditor, which followed allegations that former CEO Moses Kgosana had a cosy relationship with the Guptas, is set be complete by the end of September.

Manyi vs Wierzycka in court on Friday

New ANN7 and New Age owner Mzwanele Manyi’s defamation case agsint Magda Wierzycka‚ the outspoken CEO of Sygnia Asset Management, will be heard on Friday.

Wierzycka earlier filed an urgent application in the South Gauteng High after Manyi wrote on social media that she was guilty of "economic terrorism" and “objectifies black people as things that can be bought”.

Ramaphosa on mechanisation: there's a storm coming

South African workers need to be ready to face the “storm” of mechanisation and new technology that could lead to job losses, according to the Deputy President.

We should be able to ensure that our workers are so well trained, and so well prepared, that we will be able to absorb this storm that is coming,” Ramaphosa told the National Assembly.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories