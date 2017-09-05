Top 5 on FIN24: SA exits recession, DA wants Bell Pottinger to pay back the money, and Ramaphosa makes a mint with cows and buffalo

Cape Town - In case you missed it, here is a roundup of Tuesday's top 5 reads on Fin24:

SA exits recession with 2.5% GDP growth

South Africa's gross domestic product rebounded with 2.5% growth for the second quarter of 2017, on the back of strong performance in primary sectors such as agriculture.

Statistician general Pali Lehohla described the 33.6% growth in the agricultural sector as “shooting through the roof”.

Bell Pottinger must pay back the money - DA

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the decision by the Public Relations and Communications Association to terminate the membership of embattled public relations firm Bell Pottinger, but said it wants full disclosure of its operations in South Africa.

“Bell Pottinger must take responsibility for their actions and disclose all information regarding their Oakbay Capital account and reinvest all monies from their Oakbay account back into South Africa,” said DA spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme.

We're not all guilty - Bell Pottinger

The public relations firm announced it would continue to follow the code of conduct of a UK PR regulatory body “on a voluntary basis” as not all of its staff worked on the Oakbay Gupta account.

The regulatory body, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), had earlier terminated Bell Pottinger's membership over the potentiality racially devise work it had done for the Guptas and OakBay.

Ramaphosa sells R13m of game and cattle

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa sat calmly next to his wife as an auctioneer sold millions of rands of his rare Ugandan cattle, buffaloes and antelope over the weekend during an auction at Zebula Golf Estate near the town of Bela Bela.

Ramaphosa, who this weekend faced allegations of extramarital affairs that he has labelled as a smear campaign, said that game farming “really can be a great empowerment opportunity for black people.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our people,” he said.

How SARS can avert delays in refunds

Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe has made several recommendations to the SA Revenue Service to speed up the payment of refunds to taxpayers.



This follows an investigation into the systems at the tax authority, following a number of complaints received since the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud in 2013.

