Top 3 on Fin24: KPMG South Africa bosses quit, Heather Kerzner wants Bell Pottinger to pay back her millions and how to delete a WhatsApp text completely.

54 minutes ago

Cape Town - In case you missed it, here is a roundup of Friday's top 3 reads on Fin24:

KPMG South African bosses quit 

KPMG SA CEO Trevor Hoole. (File photo: Supplied)

By far the biggest story on Friday was news that KPMG's South African bosses had resigned following the fallout of work the auditing firm had done for the Gupta family. 

KPMG South Africa CEO Trevor Hoole, chief operating officer Steven Louw, chairperson Ahmed Jaffer and five senior executives all resigned on Friday. 

The auditor also withdrew its South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report, and even offered to pay back the R23 million fee it received for the report, or "make a donation for the same amount to charity".

Nhlamu Dlomu has been appointed to succeed Hoole, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Economist and chief executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services Iraj Abedian said that KPMG’s admission of wrongdoing was not the end of the road, and there are still corrective steps that need to be taken against the company.

Political analyst Daniel Silke, meanwhile, said the resignation of senior KMPG executives was a lesson the South African government and public sector players could learn from.

Getting something back from Bell Pottinger collapse? 

Property magnate Sol Kerzner’s ex-wife Heather Kerzner, who is engaged to ex-Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson, has instructed a top London lawyer to find a way to recover money she invested in the scandal-hit PR firm.

“I invested a substantial amount of money in good faith at the end of April, four months before the company collapsed,” she told the Financial Times in an interview, which was published on Friday. “I don’t know a single person who wouldn’t seek legal advice in that situation.”

WhatsApp will soon let you delete a text - on both sides

Instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to revoke text messages within five minutes of sending. 

According to WABetaInfo, a cross-platform beta tester for new WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned messaging service is testing a Delete for Everyone feature.


Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

