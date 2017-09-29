NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 

  • Gupta whistleblower

    How a Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants.

  • Let the best idea win

    Fundamental truths that are the foundations for behaviour will lead you to success, says Ian Mann.

  • Lessons from African Bank

    The Abil saga reminds us why corporate governance scrutiny is vital, says Stephanie Giamporcaro.

Loading...

Toll roads remain part of roads strategy - Sanral

Sep 29 2017 14:32

Skhumbuzo Macozoma. (Supplied)

Related Articles

Foreign firms coin over R550m from SA's loss-making e-tolls

Futuregrowth ends 'capital strike' against Sanral

Despite e-toll saga, Sanral won't go down the drain - minister

Sanral: E-toll billions should only be 17% of total revenue

Where your e-toll billions are going

Gigaba: 9 SOEs have debt of close to R700bn

 

Johannesburg - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Friday gave a peek into its plans for South Africa's roads leading up to 2030.

Toll roads will remain part of the plans, with the roads agency announcing that the concessions to manage and operate toll roads will only be awarded to companies with a 51% black ownership.

To reduce monopolies, the agency will limit the number of contracts awarded to established and dominant industry players, Sanral said. 

The roads agency said it has initiated a new, long-term strategy which articulates its vision and the necessary strategic and tactical interventions needed to deliver on its objectives. It said it has learned valuable lessons in its three decades as the custodian of SA's national road network.

Called Horizon 2030, the agency's new long-term strategy will focus on building safer road infrastructure for South Africa, as well as using new technology to ensure SA's roads are future proof. 

Critical factors include the development of the Roads 2030 long-term plan, public transport enablement, an enhanced role in terms of community development, equitable access to economic opportunities and an integrated funding model. 

Sanral CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma said the more than 22 000km of roads the agency manages are a critical public asset. He estimates South Africa's roads have a net asset value of about R251.6bn.

He said the new strategy would build on Sanral's reputation for engineering excellence, while also taking into account the changing role of national roads.

“Our aim is to ensure the national road network creates economic value for the entire nation and supports the growth of an inclusive economy,” he said. 

“The national road network should be at the core of future strategic planning in South Africa. It links people to opportunities, connects communities across rural and urban divides and holds vast potential for job creation, empowerment and skills development."

Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi said Horizon 2030 will be critical for South Africa's National Development Plan to reduce inequality, support employment and eliminate poverty by the end of the next decade. He said the strategy is Sanral’s pro-active response to the changing dynamics across various sectors of the economy and society.

"In addition, it will ensure that communities across the country share the benefits of a well-managed road network that supports the growth of a transformed economy that contributes to job creation and empowerment,” said Maswanganyi.

Horizon 2030 will now be presented to various stakeholders including communities, industry bodies, strategic partners and labour throughout the country, and the transport minister will also take the strategy to Parliament.

Macozoma emphasised consultation on the content of the strategy should contribute to a more informed public debate on future funding policy for road infrastructure.

"Roads have to compete for funds from the fiscus with other socio-economic priorities and it is of critical importance to find a workable funding strategy." 

 

SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:


Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sanral  |  skhumbuzo macozoma  |  tolls  |  transport  |  sa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

PIC boss in firing line yet again

2017-09-29 11:08

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
It's about Tyme - SA has first new bank since 1999 Key issues that Eskom is simply not ready to acknowledge publicly yet Eskom CFO Anoj Singh officially suspended BLSA CEO calls Zuma a 'thief', says two more companies to be suspended It's a tragedy that KPMG allowed itself to be used - Mohale
Whistleblower: How Gupta-linked firm scored big by connecting officials and consultants Bonang Mohale: Something is badly wrong in SA - FULL SPEECH Lest we forget - lessons from African Bank When taxpayers lose trust... #EntrepreneurCorner: Don't obsess over protecting your idea

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on the next move in interest rates tomorrow will they?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...