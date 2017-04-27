Sinking rand causes petrol price pain

Cape Town -The Department of Energy on Thursday announced petrol price increases, effective from Wednesday May 3.

In Gauteng the retail price of both grades of petrol, 93 & 95 (ULP and LRP), will go up by 49 cents per litre, while the wholesale price of diesel (0.05%) sulphur will increase by 30c/litre.

The wholesale price of diesel (0.005%) sulphur will go up by 32c/litre and that of illuminating paraffin by 34c/litre. The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 46c/litre in the Single Maximum National Retail price, while the maximum retail price for LPGAS will go up by 96 cents per kilogram in the maximum retail price.

The Department of Energy pointed out that that average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review, whereas the rand on average depreciated against the US dollar over the same period.

The average rand/$ exchange rate for the period March 31 to April 25 was R13.5105 compared to R12.9148 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuels Price on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 26.83c/litre, 25.48c/litre and 25.33c/litre respectively.

The Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin for the period May 3 to June 6 will be 947.0 c/litre compared to 901.0 c/litre for the period April 5 to May 2.

The maximum refinery gate price of LPGAS will be R7 824.95 per metric ton (434.28c/litre), excluding VAT, for the period May 3 to June 6 2017.



