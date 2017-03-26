NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Selling SA overseas: Gordhan leads the way

37 minutes ago

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: Gallo)

Cape Town - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said on Sunday it will join Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's delegation on an overseas trip to sell the country as an investment destination.

Fedusa is the only trade union federation that will be participating in this international roadshow.

Treasury announced on Saturday that Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile and business and labour representatives will meet credit rating agencies and investors in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The delegation will spend a total of five days in London, Boston and New York.

This international roadshow is a follow-up of similar ones held last year, where Team South Africa, made up of the social partners of government, labour and business were able to convince credit rating agencies and investors that they were working together to tackle structural challenges facing the country.

“Engaging credit rating agencies and investors is important for the country to ensure rapid inclusive economic growth and the creation of decent jobs for our people. Investments are critical for any developing country,” said Fedusa general secretary Dennis George.

“It is always important for social partners to work together to give hope to our people, especially the young who find themselves without jobs, and to deliver a single, positive narrative about the country when dealing with investors and credit rating agencies”.

George said inclusive economic growth and job creation is not only about international investment, domestic investment is also critical.

"Similarly, economic growth of the nation is assured when citizens invest in the education of their children and in their own education, when a newly married couple invests in buying a new home, when an entrepreneur starts a new small business, and likewise when the developmental agenda calls for new resources and innovations," he emphasised.

Threasury said the "non-deal international investor roadshow" follows extensive engagements by senior officials with domestic investors after the tabling of the 2017 National Budget in February.

“Treasury has a consistent and long standing strategy of engaging investors on a regular basis," it said in a statement on Saturday.

"The purpose of this is to provide an update on the most recent developments, engage constructively with investors and share government's thinking behind its' latest policy proposals,” Treaury explained.

