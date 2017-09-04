SARS system behind delay in tax refunds, ombud finds

Johannesburg – The Tax Ombud has found that the system of the South African Revenue Service is behind the delayed payment of refunds to taxpayers.

According to a report released by the Tax Ombud, based on an investigation into delayed payment of refunds, Judge Bernard Ngoepe concluded that the delayed payments is a systemic issue.

The investigation looked at complaints which extend as far back as when the office was first formed in 2013, Ngoepe previously told Fin24. He also told Fin24 that the issue was related to mechanisms applied by the tax authority and not governance.

“It is clear that the system allows for SARS to unduly delay the payment of verified refunds to taxpayers in certain circumstances. This has become a systemic issue. The system does not sufficiently protect taxpayers,” Ngoepe said in the report.



“The removal of the obstacles discussed in the report, as well as any others, would go a long way towards addressing the problem.”

The Tax Ombud noted that complaints increased during the latter part of 2016 to March 2017. Between November 2016 and March 2017, the ombud received no less than 500 complaints, half of which were validated, according to the report. The number of complaints are not indicative of the "financial magnitude" or the impact of the delay, as one claim could run into millions, the tax ombud found.

“A number of complaints that the payments of refunds were unduly delayed were justified; the refunds could and should have been paid earlier,” said Ngoepe. “In such instances, no satisfactory explanations were given by SARS for the delays.”

Further some “mechanisms” used by SARS have justifiably given tax payers the impression that SARS’ intention in some instances is to “avoid parting” with the money it is meant to pay out.

The Tax Ombud also found that in some instances the resulting financial hardship to the taxpayer due to delayed payment has been “drastic”.

The Tax Ombud also acknowledged that SARS has had to deal with fraudulent refund claims and the measures it put in place should be understood. Given this, once verification or an audit of the refund is completed, then payment should be made without delay, which is not the case.

Refunds need to be made as speedily as possible. “Illustrative cases have shown that the system as presently administered by SARS does not always achieve this,” the ombudsman concluded.



SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter: Fin24’s top stories