NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

SARB sees high risk of more credit downgrades

May 02 2017 18:42
Renee Bonorchis, Bloomberg News


Related Articles

Public holidays impacted new vehicle sales

PMI declines sharply in April - report

Inflation likely to move lower rest of the year

Ruling on Zuma’s nuclear deal a marker of SA’s political health

Radical economic transformation: Zuma vs Ramaphosa

SA’s low growth self-inflicted - analyst

 

Johannesburg - South Africa faces a high risk and probability of further downgrades to its credit ratings, which may weaken the currency and lead to higher borrowing costs, the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) said.

Having been cut to junk by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Ltd. this year, the country may suffer more of the same as a result of weak economic growth, political developments, liabilities linked to struggling state-owned companies and slow progress in structural reforms, the SARB said in its Financial Stability Review published on Tuesday.

S&P and Fitch reduced their assessments on the country's foreign-currency debt to below investment grade after President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister at the end of March in a late-night cabinet reshuffle. While the country’s lenders remain well capitalised and carry more cash than regulators require, further downgrades would have a high impact on the country’s financial stability, the reserve bank said.

Representatives from Moody’s Investors Service, which has South Africa at the second-lowest investment grade level, plan to visit the country in coming weeks to review its ratings. A further deterioration in the ratings may lead to capital outflows, cause funding costs to increase and reduce credit available for businesses, the SARB said. The severity will depend on the extent to which further downgrades are already priced in, it noted.

“Further downgrades on the local currency rating could trigger high levels of selling off of bonds by foreign investors, which could also result in marked currency depreciation,” the Reserve Bank said.

It added that South Africa was excluded from one global bond index last month and will be removed from three more this month.

The thought of being excluded from more indexes is “disconcerting given the country’s dependency on portfolio inflows to finance its current account deficit, among other things,” the reserve bank said.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

PMI declines sharply in April - report

2017-05-02 18:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Minister sees 'glaring' problems in R3.7bn oil stock sale Rand in for rough ride as political pressures intensify New land reform bill unconstitutional - FMF Radical economic transformation: Zuma vs Ramaphosa SA’s low growth self-inflicted - analyst
Cyber heists go big as criminals now target banks Inside Labour: The danger in unprincipled unity Unpacking the nuclear court ruling Ransomware attacks on the rise as cyber crime goes high tech BOOK REVIEW: How to make your organisation ten times better

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

Radical Economic Transformation

President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa have different ideas on the implementation of radical economic transformation.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

New virtual currency tied to oil takes aim at bitcoin

2017-05-02 15:54

A new virtual currency which launched on Tuesday aims to rival industry leader bitcoin by pegging its value to hard oil assets, a first in the rapidly growing digital money sector.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Jacob Zuma's decision to sign the Fica Bill into law:

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...