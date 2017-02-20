NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as world's top crude producer

50 minutes ago
Claudia Carpenter, Bloomberg News

(iStock)

Related Articles

Saudi oil output drops under Opec quota close to 2 year low

Asia energy firms rally with oil after output cut deal

$60 oil 'not unthinkable' by year-end - Saudi

Oil prices up in Asia on Russia-Saudi talks

Oil bounces on Saudi-Russian pledge to steady prices

Oil prices dip in Asia, Russia-Saudi talks disappoint

 

Dubai - Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest crude producer in December, when both countries started restricting supplies ahead of agreed cuts with other global producers to curb the worst glut in decades.

Russia pumped 10.49 million barrels a day in December, down 29 000 barrels a day from November, while Saudi Arabia’s output declined to 10.46 million barrels a day from 10.72 million barrels a day in November, according to data published on Monday on the website of the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) in Riyadh. That was the first time Russia beat Saudi Arabia since March.

Saudi Arabia and fellow producers from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries decided at the end of November to restrict supplies by 1.2 million barrels a day for six months starting January 1, with Saudi Arabia instrumental in the plan. Non-member producers, including Russia, pledged additional curbs. Brent crude prices have climbed about 20 percent since the end of November.

The US was the third-largest producer, at 8.8 million barrels a day in December compared with 8.9 million barrels a day in November, according to JODI. Iraq came in fourth at 4.5 million barrels a day, followed by China at 3.98 million barrels a day, the data show.

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports declined to 8 million barrels a day in December, from 8.26 million barrels a day, the biggest outflow for any month since May 2003, according to JODI data.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

saudi arabia  |  russia  |  oil

NEXT ON FIN24X

UK factory orders rise to highest level in two years

2017-02-20 14:15

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jackson Mthembu backs Ramaphosa to be next ANC leader Be alert for these 9 online scams Why Gordhan should raise VAT by 2% Shoprite, Steinhoff shares surge as merger talks collapse Citibank to pay R69.5m in rand rigging scandal
SONA, the budget and succession Debate heats up over NHI and medical aid schemes How SA is changing: Leadership, influence and land ownership An era of realignment – where does SA stand? How you could get banned on Twitter

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you want Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to address during his budget speech?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...