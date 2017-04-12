NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Data provided by iNet BFA
All data is delayed
Loading...
See More

Rising Fortune 500 interest in Africa, Middle East - report

30 minutes ago


Related Articles

Number of private equity exits in Africa on the rise

SA top African destination for the super-rich - report

Downgrade is wake-up call for SA to revisit key economic policies

Labour View: Saving jobs versus ensuring a safer future

African countries among fastest growing economies, South Africa below potential

How to make an internet of intelligent things work for Africa

 

Cape Town - The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region has become increasingly important for the majority of global Fortune 500 countries, according to a new report released by Infomineo, a global business research company specialising in Africa and the Middle East.

The report focuses on multinationals looking at entering, or who are already present, in the Middle East and Africa region. Overall, there was a 17% increase in the number of companies in MEA in 2016 compared to 2015, with Johannesburg being the leading destination for Africa.

The Infomineo analysis includes the regional footprint of multinationals in the MEA region, the most commonly chosen cities and the factors which influence the selection of the region, country and city.

Each element reveals the dynamic growth patterns within the region and a clear trend of Fortune 500 companies establishing some kind of presence in MEA.

Dedicated regional headquarters

In 2016, 196 Fortune 500 companies had established a dedicated regional headquarters in the MEA region. In the Middle-East, Dubai is the most popular choice with 138 companies establishing a dedicated entity in the city.

There has also been a marked uptick in companies deciding to cover MEA from outside of the region – 38 companies up from 22 have established a regional headquarters in areas such as London, Brussels and Paris.

The leading destinations on the Fortune 500 list include Dubai, Johannesburg, Casablanca, Nairobi, Lagos, and Cairo. Egypt remains behind the leaders due to political instability, however, it has seen a 250% increase in Fortune 500 investment since 2015. Germany and France are leading in terms of coverage rate, while China has the lowest presence in the region.

Industry type

Industry type plays as pivotal a role in the selection of city and country. Financial services are more likely to base MEA coverage from London while technology companies are more inclined towards Casablanca or Lagos. The latter city is also the premier location for organisations looking to manage their operations across Western Africa with 12 Fortune 500 companies already established in the region.

Automotive and healthcare tend to have a presence in both Africa and the Middle East, while technology is more inclined to having a presence from the outside.

Nairobi, Kenya, is the leading destination for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and tends to be the top choice for organisations looking to service Eastern Africa. Dubai and Johannesburg are the most popular hubs overall, but both Casablanca and Nairobi are rapidly gaining traction and international awareness. Casablanca has the highest growth rate overall, while Dubai has the highest count.

The same can be said for London, which has tripled its number of regional headquarters in the region, acting as an MEA hub. Given the geographical proximity and the talent pool present in the city, it could be that London is playing the role of a first step into the MEA region, especially for Japanese and North American companies.

Numerous factors

There are numerous factors which impact on the organisation’s selection of a specific city. These include the local market potential, maturity of the industry, existing competitors, political stability and the quality of the employment market, among others.

Determining the attractiveness of a location along these clear lines assures the Fortune 500 companies of a stable and profitable investment and significantly mitigates risk. The most attractive cities are Dubai, Johannesburg, Casablanca and Nairobi, and at the lower end of the spectrum, Cairo, Paris, Algiers and Cape Town.

Read Fin24's top stories trending on Twitter:

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

middle east  |  africa  |  africa economy

NEXT ON FIN24X

Mathole Motshekga: Zuma's decisions harming SA

2017-04-12 15:39

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bell Pottinger cuts ties with Guptas' Oakbay - report Banks, Eskom, Transnet and MTN cut to junk status White South Africans should claim their place Gigaba ditches briefing for 'urgent meeting' with Ramaphosa What to do if you haven’t planned for retirement
SA’s IPP programme: A badge of excellence Globalisation and free trade are not enemies From inclusive growth to radical economic transformation Politics gutted SARS of rising stars, fears that Treasury is next Top 10 most popular hobbies of African millionaires

Company Snapshot

We're talking about...

#CabinetReshuffle

The focus is firmly on how the economy will absorb the fallout from the Cabinet reshuffle.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you have a budget set aside for Easter holiday spending?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...