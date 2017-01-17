Rand holding ground amid Brexit worries - expert

Cape Town – The rand has managed to shrug off the potentially negative effect Brexit could have on emerging market economies, such as South Africa, said Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers.

Speaking to Fin24 after British Prime Minister Theresa May delivered her much anticipated address on the UK’s Brexit strategy going forward, Odendaal said an event such as Brexit has the potential to impact negatively on South Africa’s economy, as it changes investors' risk appetite that results in the selling off of the rand, which in turn has implications for inflation and interest rates in South Africa.

“But the rand is okay. In fact, it has been quite strong over the past six to eight months,” Odendaal said.

On Tuesday, May outlined the UK’s future outside the EU, saying the country would be a global player that aims to trade freely beyond Europe. She also said that the final exit deal would be put to the British parliament for a vote.

The pound gained more than 1.5% on May’s promise that the deal would be voted on by both Houses of Parliament before it comes into effect.

Odendaal said the fact that the UK economy has held up reasonably well after the country voted in favour of leaving the EU, gave the British government more confidence to push for a “hard Brexit” in which it would leave the EU single market and trading with the EU as if it were any country outside of Europe.

“Whether they (the British government) reads the situation correctly remains to be seen,” Odendaal said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but now we know at least what the UK government’s intentions are. We don’t know if they’ll achieve what they want.”

What’s positive for South Africa is that the current trade agreements with the EU are still in place, said Odendaal, although new trade arrangements will have to be made once the UK leaves the EU.

“We’ll have to find a kind of agreement in which South African companies can benefit. Having a trade agreement doesn’t necessarily mean the consumers are buying the project,” Odendaal said.

In August last year, Ambassador Pieter Vermeulen told Parliament that South Africa will need to keep a close eye on the UK’s negotiations around its exit of the EU and that it will necessitate new trade relations discussions – including a new Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Vermeulen at the time urged the South African government to position itself as a ‘priority’ country and start negotiating market access for South African products and services as soon as possible.

He also suggested that South Africa should look for new opportunities that Brexit may present for the continent as a whole and Brics (the association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

In her speech on Tuesday, May explicitly mentioned the UK’s intention to trade with “the wider world” – including China, India and Brazil.