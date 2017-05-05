NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Ramaphosa tight-lipped on presidential ambitions

59 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper, Fin24

Durban – “Watch this space and wait until December.”

This is how Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to a question about his ambitions to become the next ANC president when the ruling party elects a new leadership corps at the end of 2017.

Ramaphosa briefly answered some questions at the conclusion of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa which took place in Durban over a three-day period.

Asked about the political situation in South Africa, Ramaphosa said there are politics “all over the continent”.

“South Africa has its own politics and it plays itself out week after week, day after day and hour after hour. That’s the political drama that happens in every country.

“But [that's normal] as long as politics are underpinned by key principles of responsible and accountable leaders and committed to the interests of their people and not advancing their own interests.”

The deputy president was also asked whether Africa has the type of leaders that could steer the continent in the right direction and overcome the various challenges highlighted by the WEF.

“We have good leaders – outstanding leaders around the globe – who are filled with vision and lead their countries to greater heights,” Ramaphosa said.

“But leadership is like the sea – it ebbs and goes up and down. Sometimes leaders fail and have weak knees, other times they charge forward and ahead with great determination, vision and commitment. So, it’s a matter of context and circumstances in any country.”

Ramaphosa did not want to elaborate on his presidential ambitions, saying only said that the issue of leadership in the ANC is something that will be determined by the party’s branches.

“Those branches will have their say in December. The members of the ANC will say what they want and who they want to have as their leader.”

wef  |  anc  |  wef africa  |  cyril ­ramaphosa  |  politics

