Ramaphosa hails new spirit among Africans to hold leaders accountable

19 minutes ago
Liesl Peyper, Fin24
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa


Durban – There is a new spirit spreading throughout the African continent where citizens are beginning to ask their leaders important questions and holding them accountable for their actions, said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

Ramaphosa was door-stopped by journalists after his closing remarks at the three-day World Economic Forum on Africa and asked to elaborate on his comments about the need for African leaders to be responsible and putting the interests of their citizens above themselves. 

“The theme of this Forum is to have responsible and responsive leaders who will drive and lead their economies to inclusive growth. It’s obvious that as we manage our economies we must do so in a responsible way,” he said.

He added that the new wave and spirit among citizens should be allowed to spread. 

“Right now we should not be pinpointing who is less and who is more responsible, we should just allow this wonderful spirit to spread. It’s important that leaders should know that people are watching, they’re listening and they’re scrutinising everything that we are doing as leaders and people are demanding that we leaders must not mismanage resources. We should not be corrupt, but absolutely committed to improve the lives of our people.”

Ramaphosa said forums, such as the WEF is about enhancing the power of citizens, but also about keeping leaders on their toes.

wef  |  wef africa  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  africa  |  accountability

